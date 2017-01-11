The Best Italian Restaurants in Boston

There’s no shortage of amazing Italian food in Boston -- and no, not just in the North End. Whether you’re in the South End, the Seaport, or even Somerville, chances are good that you can snag some cannoli or a plate of gnocchi on the nearest street corner. But if you’re looking for the best places in Boston to get your Italian dining on, nothing beats the following restaurants.
Anchovies Food & Spirits
South End
Don’t let the suburban-strip-mall name fool you, this place is 100% legit. Anchovies is one of the best-kept secrets in Boston, and it cooks up Italian home-style fare such as a garlicky, perfect linguine with mussels. The prices are all wicked cheap, including $7 wines-by-the-glass. And it’s open until 2am. Go for the giant Italian nachos with braised short rib ragu, or stuffed peppers overflowing with ground beef and cheese.
Capo
South Boston
Chef Tony Susi’s South Boston kitchen offers homemade pasta, wood-fired pizza, and everything you’d expect from a classic Italian restaurant. With little lamps on the table and a fire casting warm light on the brick walls, it looks every bit the part. Since the whole place is lined in repurposed wood and the bar program is run by Kevin Mabry, it’ll also meet the approval of your hippest friends. Between takeout, late-night pizza, and brunch, you’ve got a lot of options. Brunch isn’t crowded yet, and the place is much bigger than it looks, so drag your crew out for breakfast pizza and Bellinis... and grab a few sfogliatella or arancini while you’re waiting.
Coppa
South End
Chefs/Owners Jamie Bissonnette and Ken Oringer, Boston’s culinary dynamic duo, go next-level at Coppa with their ultra-refined rustic Italian cuisine. Must-gets include the succulent salumi and formaggi platters (duck prosciutto, Taleggio), the impressively loaded Italian Grinder, and the spaghetti alla carbonara with smoked pancetta and sea urchin. They get the most out of their wood-fired oven with creative pizzas (bone marrow) and roasted entrees (branzino arrosto).
Fat Hen
East Somerville
The new eatery located in the old market space next to La Brasa is an upscale departure from the bustling restaurant next door. The service is excellent, and the chef’s attention to detail is apparent from the second the bread and carrot-salted butter hit the table. Be sure to order one of the beautifully blended aperitivo cocktails instead of just defaulting to wine; or grab one of several Italian craft brews to go along with the prix fixe Fat Hen Degustazione. Order the lamb saddle, tortellini with lemon ricotta, or rigatoni with rabbit sausage. For dessert, get the peach tart with tarragon gelato or a caramel gelato affogato. Or hell, why not both.
Giacomo’s
North End
You’ll know when you’re close to Giacomo’s because you’ll be able to see the line outside stretching down the block. This no-reservations, cash-only spot is the quintessential North End experience, and the chalkboard menus hanging in the tiny brick dining room offer every kind of meat/sauce/homemade pasta combination you could dream of. Just don’t expect to be able to sit and linger after your meal without getting glared at by the waitstaff. Still, the Fra Diavolo sauce is worth whatever crowds you just braved.
Il Molo
North End
Drinks are carefully crafted to complement the raw bar selection, so you won’t find any of the harsh whiskeys or overly fruity concoctions that haunt less sophisticated seafood shacks. The super-fresh, filling dishes and the clean nautical ambiance make it an ideal spot for a particularly special date night. Go for the South American Saz, prawns a la plancha, the daily pasta with Maine lobster and truffle butter, the seafood stew, or the veal chop Oscar.
La Famiglia Giorgio's
North End
Specializing in enormous, family-style plates, La Famiglia Giorgio's won't let you leave hungry. The experience is more about the food than the formalities, and that’s what we love about it. Go for red sauce classics: chicken marsala, chicken parmigiana, chicken anything. Plus, this is one of the few spots in the area that has decent gluten-free options, and you know someone in your group wants those.
La Morra
Brookline
It may be a bit out of the way, but this Northern Italian eatery is well worth a trip to Brookline. With a $40 prix fixe menu, coravin wine specials, and a fresh menu every season, it's one of those spots you should make it a habit to visit a few times a year. Everything is local, seasonal, and house-made.
Limoncello
North End
Limoncello is more spacious than many similar spots in town, and there's also a massive mural worth checking out. Plus, Paul Revere’s old house is located right next door. Go for the pasta rosette, a simple combination of house-made pasta, truffle oil, and prosciutto.
La Motta's
South End
Another member of the Aquitaine Group, La Motta opened up earlier this year, and serves Italian food with a particularly South End sensibility. Conservatively sized pizzas average around $23, but include toppings like white clam or spicy Calabrian sausage. The $11.95 prix-fixe brunch is a solid deal. Make sure you check out the crispy brussels sprouts, prosciutto, and figs, rigatoni with wild boar, gnocchi with basil pesto, and hazelnut skillet cookie with marshmallow fluff and caramel sauce.
Erbaluce
Bay Village
Chef Charles Draghi, the wizard who rejuvenated Marcuccio’s, mixes his deep Piemontese roots with classical French techniques for one-of-a-kind flavors. The menu changes nightly, but representative dishes include braised meat and marrow-stuffed Marubini, wild boar, red cod with spiced lobster coral sauce, and squash tortellini immersed in herbed chicken and butternut broth. The all-Italian wine list features distinct regional wines for proper pairings.
Lucca
North End and Back Bay
One of the most dependable restaurants in the area, Lucca isn’t cheap, but you’re bound to have a meal you won’t regret. And make sure you don't miss dessert here. While most menus are worth skimming over, Lucca has a pastry program that isn’t exclusive to cannoli (but don’t worry, they still have tiramisu).
Mamma Maria
North End
Frequently the top pick for accommodating large parties in the North End, Mamma Maria has a reputation for quality service and standout food. It’s a quieter space that’s upscale without being fussy, and the wine list is certainly worth a look. Try the suckling pig risotto.
Nebo Cucina & Enoteca
Waterfront
The Pallotta sisters modernized their mom and grandma’s family recipes for Nebo’s traditional yet appropriately novel menu. The light, creamy burrata and the smoky cozze (skillet-roasted mussels) are ample starters, followed by the golden-brown vitello Milanese or the Bobby Flay Throwdown!-winning zucchini lasagna. Be sure to stop by at lunch for a Spuckie, a substantial sandwich on ciabatta.
Mare
North End
Consistently voted among Boston’s best seafood joints, Mare offers quality seafood and a bright, sophisticated ambiance in the heart of the bustling North End. It has a relatively standard menu for the area, but one of the most extensive raw bars in the neighborhood. Heads up, though: this isn’t the place to come if you’re operating on a budget; a raw bar means things can get very pricey very quickly. Stick with seafood here: order the shellfish tower, which comes piled high with oysters, clams, crab claws, lobster, and shrimp. Also try the corn and clam chowder, which is full of saffron, littlenecks, and grilled andouille sausage.
Ostra
Theatre District
Ostra ("oyster" in Spanish) is owned and operated by Chef Jamie Mammano, the culinary force behind Hub favorites Mistral, Teatro, and Sorellina. An in-house fishmonger guarantees that the seafood is always impeccable, whether it’s locally caught or flown in from the Mediterranean. Everything is tasty, but be prepared to drop a pretty penny, especially if you’re planning to spring for the exotic Israeli caviar ($155). Check out the yellowfin tuna tartare, French escargot, ricotta gnocchetti with Maine lobster and shaved black truffle, and lamb osso bucco with sheep’s milk cheese polenta.
Pastoral
Ft. Point Channel
Come for the wood-fired pizzas, stay for everything else. Exhibits A and B: bone marrow tomato sauce graces the salumi meatballs, and the stuffed fried olives go extra well with Pastoral’s house country pale ale. Then there’s the creamy pumpkin risotto, contrasted nicely by braised flat iron "crackling" and chicory. This spot is also cooking outside the box with inventions like Italian ramen with house-made vermicelli, prosciutto, and a soft egg. Make sure you check out the salumi meatballs, stuffed fried olives, ricotta dumplings, and pumpkin risotto.
Prezza
North End
Prezza offers a more contemporary spin on North End classics. If you're feeling adventurous, try the octopus carpaccio. Or if you feel like something more familiar -- but still amazing -- stick with the black truffle gnocchi.
Pomodoro
North End
This cozy, cash-only restaurant has a huge fan base despite the smallish menu. Stick with anything seafood... and don't be surprised if you get some complimentary tiramisu after your meal.
Porto
Back Bay
Named after the shared Italian and Portuguese word for "port," Porto serves up a fantastic selection of local seafood, both raw and cooked. The team behind Trade opened their new, Mediterranean-influenced restaurant back in July and has gotten a lot of attention for the freshness of their ingredients and the care with which they’re prepared. The whole menu consists of lightly seasoned dishes with fish as the main event, and a number of unique desserts. Go for house-made squid ink buccatini with crispy squid, the lobster ravioli with urchin and curry leaf, or the raw scallop with chamomile, Niçoise olive, and lemon balm. For dessert, check out the espresso pavlova, as well as the "not baklava."
Quattro
North End
This Hanover St spot sources nearly all of its ingredients from the surrounding neighborhood, including fresh pasta and bread from the bakery across the street. It’s a much more casual dining atmosphere than many nearby Italian places with similarly good food, and offers panini at lunch, as well as a lot of smaller snack options. Our favorites: the pizza, meatballs, roasted leg of lamb panini, orecchiette with homemade sausage, and Nonna’s pasta e fagioli.
Sfizi
North End
Coming up on its first anniversary, this cute corner bistro has totally boss antipasti and a fine selection of house-made pasta. It’s a fun twist on the classic North End menu, with tastier small plates, better sangria, and a wider variety of dishes, from prime beef burgers to mallard duck duetto with roasted yams and spicy mango. During the warmer months, the huge windows are open to the neighborhood. Take your girlfriend or your grandma -- they’ll both love it. We love the caprese, octopus, gnocchi, sage, and pumpkin tortelli with apple and sausage, and black garlic trenette.
Sorellina
Back Bay
Sophistication is the name of the game at Sorellina, from the chic black and white dining room to the posh classic Italian cuisine. It’s all in the details, like the squid-ink couscous and tender-grilled octopus. Even the maccheroncelli get a make-over, with American wagyu beef meatballs glazed with Montepulciano sauce, and finished with Parmigiano. Our absolute favorite item, however, is the Milanese, a breaded bone-in natural veal chop accompanied by oven-cured tomatoes.
Sportello
Seaport
The Barbara Lynch staple recently introduced a new three-course prix fixe called Barbara's Feast, which is a great way to eat a lot more on or off the menu than you ever have before. For $55/person (optional wine pairing for $30/person), you get two first courses, two pastas, and one entrée -- all of which change daily and are selected to feature whatever the chef is most excited about that day.
SRV
South End
SRV is a Venetian-style Bacaro that’s serving up some of the most interesting food in town. Whether you choose to spend your time at the bar, in the dining room, or out on the patio, the menu consists mostly of smaller plates and cicchetti (several bite portions) jam-packed with sauces and seasonings -- enough to make you wonder how they fit all of those ingredients into just a few pieces. All the flour for the pasta is made from scratch, and the wine and cocktail offerings are both incredibly impressive. Go for four or five cicchetti and three or four main and pasta courses to get your fill. Try the quail egg, polpette, baby octopus, heirloom tomato salad, lamb belly with saffron yogurt and stone fruit, and at least one risotto. For dessert, you can’t beat the deep-dish tiramisu.
Strega
North End
This swanky restaurant puts a twist on Italian staples by using novel ingredients and unexpected sauces while still serving enough of the classics to rival the rest of the neighborhood. Look for creations like pan-seared Chilean sea bass over yucca gnocchi and deep sea scallops sautéed with Grand Marnier. The house specialties listed on the first page of the menu may average around $40 a piece, but they’re darn good.
Taranta Cucina Meridionale
North End
It’s not every day that you come across a Peruvian-Italian joint, which is a shame. Taranta does fusion food right, and also features individual dishes from each cuisine. Try the Paiche Amazone, an Amazonian fish prepared differently each day. They’re on the steeper side, but the guava and ricotta mini cannoli -- each coated with a generous helping of pistachio brittle -- are well-worth the Alexander Hamilton. Nowhere else in the North End will you find such an unexpected (and delicious) take on the classic Italian pastry.
-
