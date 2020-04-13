These Boston Restaurants Are Now Offering Meal Kits and Grocery Items

For those that like to cook up their own meals, select restaurants around Boston are offering meal kits to help keep you inspired and busy during quarantine. Take a look at our list of the best spots to order kits for pick-up or delivery in the Boston area, with options to serve up a DIY pizza, reuben, plate of pierogi, and more.
Polish meal kits from Jaju Pierogi
Somerville
This sister-led Polish pierogi business whips up traditional and homemade pierogi for its New England fans, with a storefront in Bow Market and pierogi available at select grocery stores across the region. If you’d like to take a stab at recreating their grandfather’s famous recipe, you can fill out an online form for pick-up or delivery for one of their “Polish Meal Kits.” The kits include at least two dozen frozen pierogi, a pound of smoked kielbasa, plus sour cream, sauerkraut, mustard, and horseradish to top everything off.
Pizza kits from Lincoln and Capo
Southie
The two Southie favorites, which we’re all deeply missing right now, are offering DIY pizza kits for delivery and pick-up for just $14. A kit will get you two packages of dough, marinara, mozzarella, fontina, Parmesan, pepperoni, basil, and flour. While you’re ordering online, you can also donate $5 or $10 to Lincoln and Capo’s staff relief fund.
Dumplings and groceries from Mei Mei
Fenway
The Chinese-American cuisine restaurant and catering business has orders available for pick-up including takeout alcohol, dumplings, and even groceries. The “Double Awesome Meal Kit” is another special item, which includes five pre-made pancakes, ten poached eggs, house-made pesto, shredded Cabot cheddar, and spicy ketchup dipping sauce -- with instructions to make sure it lives up to its name.
Brunch for dinner meals from True Bistro
Somerville
Teele Square’s True Bistro is offering delivery options for full meal kits, with discounts for medical personnel. To find out their latest offerings and to learn more, call 617.627.9000 or email info@truebostonbistro.com. The bistro is also adding “Brunch for Dinner” specials like Chick’n and Waffle Tuesdays and BLT Thursdays for even more delicious and exciting options to spice up your week.
Reuben and tots from Brato Brewhouse & Kitchen
Brighton
This Boston-based brew pub is offering a wide-range of meal kits with ingredients to make the perfect grilled cheese, reuben, mac n’ cheese, tater tot nachos, and more. For a meal kit with a twist, you can reserve a ticket for their “Virtual Hell Night,” which is an online class that takes you through a selected recipe. Heads up, delivery is Tuesday through Saturday from 4-8pm and meal kit orders for the same day must be placed by 3pm for same day pick-up.
A feast from antipasti to pastry from Eataly Boston
Copley Square
If you’re in the mood for multiple courses, you can put together your own meal kit and sift through Eataly’s online menu. Stock up on quality olive oil, sauce, vegetables, fresh cheese, homemade noodles, wine, and some sweets for a worthwhile Italian meal. Deliveries are available through Instacart, but due to a high volume of orders, Eataly recommends store pick-up or curbside pick-up.
Make-your-own pizza kit from Monument Restaurant & Tavern
Charlestown
While you might not have a wood-fired grill or pristine pizza oven in your house, you can order the next best thing from Monument Restaurant & Tavern. With a menu of takeout and delivery options through Caviar, the Charlestown pub is offering items like its lemon-rosemary wings, Nashville hot chicken, and even Bloody Mary and margarita kits. But get real DIY with it and try the pizza kit and your choice of plain cheese, margherita, or pepperoni for $12.
