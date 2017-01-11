The Best Eating Neighborhoods in Boston

9. Jamaica Plain

It’s a bit off the beaten path, but JP has become a favorite haunt of food lovers who are looking to avoid Downtown crowds. It’s gentrifying quickly, which is problematic for a number of reasons, but in terms of the dining scene it means that some great restaurants are moving in... and that the prices are rapidly going up. Right now, it looks like most of the great neighborhood eat-in/take-out places that have been there forever will probably stick around. We like The Haven for Scottish eats, Wonder Spice for Indian, Centre Street Café for great breakfasts, and Tres Gatos for tapas and wine. You can also find a bunch of small Cuban restaurants and sandwich shops (Ula, City Feed). And when you need ice cream (and coffee), of course there’s JP Licks.