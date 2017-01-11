Boston's Best New Restaurants of 2016

Buckle up, kids: The most exciting restaurants that opened over the past year aren’t oyster bars and steakhouses. They’re Peruvian and Greek, theatrical and tiny, playful with serious food. This motley crew is captained both by Boston royalty and relative newcomers. Keep your calendar handy as you read our picks for this year’s most interesting new restaurants in Boston: You’re gonna want to make reservations as you go.

Benedetto Harvard Square When Cambridge icon Rialto shuttered its doors after 20 years, the city waited with bated breath to see what would -- or could -- take its place. Chef/owner Michael Pagliarini took up the gauntlet. After totally redoing the huge space, he started seducing diners with a refined take on the beautiful Italian fare he serves at his more rustic, intimate Giulia. Basically, it’s even prettier than Giulia and there’s more of it to love. Also: pasta table. Continue Reading

Waypoint Harvard Square The man who swept Cambridge off its collective feet with the addictively shareable Alden + Harlow introduced his second concept to high expectations -- and has not disappointed us. Michael Scelfo’s small plates at Waypoint are focused on the sea, and he introduced large-format roasts like skate wing and lamb shoulder for when your group really wants to dig in. If you’re feeling fancy, there’s also caviar service. Oh, and absinthe on tap. Oh, and insanely good pizza (for which the flour is entirely milled in-house, thank you very much).

Little Donkey Central Square Look, it's not like we need to tell you to get excited for something new from Jamie Bissonnette and Ken Oringer. You’re probably reading this while you’re standing outside waiting for your table at Toro. Little Donkey, which opened in late summer and does both lunch and dinner, offers an eclectic menu with which the James Beard Award-winning chefs have clearly felt free to have some fun. Istanbul meat ravioli? Chicken fried in pickle brine? Pizza bagel? Foie gras? Yes. You can have it all.

Forage Huron Village Located in the old Ten Tables Cambridge space, formerly home to Craigie Street Bistro, Forage is heir to some good restaurant karma. Owner Stan Hilbert (GM of Ten Tables Jamaica Plain) brought chef Eric Cooper with him from JP, and the concept -- as you may have guessed from the name -- has a big emphasis on hyper-locality and seasonality. It’s a menu that celebrates local food without being enslaved to local flavors. European steak frites is just as at home here as Indian-inspired mackerel. Sure, Huron Village is a bit of a trek if you’re not a North Cambridge local, but just like the restaurants that have gone before it, Forage is worth the trip.

RUKA Downtown Crossing OK, this is not a quirky family establishment. This is a quirky big guns establishment. The team behind Yvonne’s (the glitzy reimagining of the venerable Locke Ober space) is contributing to the Downtown Crossing renaissance with this Peruvian/Chinese/Japanese mashup that somehow just works. They’ve only been open a few weeks, but so far, so good. Playful crossovers like octopus lomo saltado and Peruvian sashimi could make that business dinner Downtown so much more fun.

Porto Back Bay While Cambridge mourned the loss of the legendary Rialto, Chef Jody Adams was cheering up the other side of the river with Porto. After the success of Trade and the more casual Saloniki, Adams is continuing to give Bostonians an education in all things Mediterranean. Chef de cuisine Jon Sanchez is exploring these gorgeously fresh flavors while also pushing their boundaries. Warm brandade in the winter might be the cure for the Boston grays; but make sure to go back when their patio opens in the spring.

Juliet Union Square When Chef Josh Lewin and his partner Katrina Jazayeri took over the old Sherman Cafe space in Union Square, they wanted to be part of the fabric of the community. So you can get luxurious yet affordable European-style fare for breakfast and lunch, but you can also go for the meticulously crafted, almost theatrical dinners and see why this small spot in Somerville is quickly becoming a national name.

Fat Hen East Somerville Michael Bergin (L’Espalier, Sel de la Terre) opened Fat Hen in a small space next to colleague Daniel Bojorquez’s well-established La Brasa, but his food won’t be overshadowed. The refined Italian menu never sacrifices satisfaction for artistry (proof that comfort food can be fancy). The smart wine list, intimate environment, and warm service have helped make it a local favorite in just a few short months.

