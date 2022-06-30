The Best Oyster Happy Hour Deals in Boston

Boston may be blessed with top-tier bars and breweries, but there’s one glaring shortcoming that the city’s forced to suffer through—namely, the lack of happy hour. The popular concept of offering deals on drinks after work was banned across Massachusetts in the mid-1980s, and while it doesn’t look like it will be coming back anytime soon, there’s one hot deal that (slightly) makes up for its absence.

From the edge of the Waterfront to the heart of Dorchester, $1 oysters are plentiful across the Bay State capital and its surrounding cities, with promotions found every day of the week. If you’ve developed a serious need for top-quality shellfish without draining the bank account, be sure to swing by one of the below venues at your earliest convenience.