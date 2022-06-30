The Best Oyster Happy Hour Deals in Boston
From local varieties to West Coast specials, here are the best places to get discounted oysters in Boston.
Boston may be blessed with top-tier bars and breweries, but there’s one glaring shortcoming that the city’s forced to suffer through—namely, the lack of happy hour. The popular concept of offering deals on drinks after work was banned across Massachusetts in the mid-1980s, and while it doesn’t look like it will be coming back anytime soon, there’s one hot deal that (slightly) makes up for its absence.
From the edge of the Waterfront to the heart of Dorchester, $1 oysters are plentiful across the Bay State capital and its surrounding cities, with promotions found every day of the week. If you’ve developed a serious need for top-quality shellfish without draining the bank account, be sure to swing by one of the below venues at your earliest convenience.
Ashmont Grill
Boston’s largest neighborhood is more than a stone’s throw away from the historic waterfront, but that doesn’t mean Dorchester is lacking in fresh seafood. Case in point: Ashmont Grill, a cozy venue found just a couple steps away from the Ashmont T stop. For Thursday patrons, be sure to arrive promptly at 5 pm to get your $1 oyster fix. From there, happy hour continues on until they run out of stock.
Atlántico
A venture by chef Michael Serpa, Atlántico offers top-tier Iberian cuisine paired with a stellar patio breeze. On weekdays Monday through Friday, diners are welcome to snag $1 oysters from 4 to 6 pm, with a cornucopia of top-tier tapas up for grabs as well. We’re big fans of the croquetas de bacalao, but it’s tough to go wrong with anything around here.
Lansdowne Pub
The beloved Fenway Park-adjacent Lansdowne Pub may be decked out in Irish paraphernalia, but there’s a lot more to it than just shepherd’s pie. $1 oysters flow like water around here, with happy hour running from 4 to 7 pm each Monday evening—and if you’re in the mood for a boozy oyster luge, there’s no shortage of Jameson lining Lansdowne’s backbar.
Lincoln Tavern
Though Lincoln Tavern is best known for its boozy brunch, this Southie staple is no slouch when it comes to oysters, either. Decadent dishes like fettuccine primavera and wood-fired BBQ pulled pork pizza are available seven days a week, but if you’re in search of a bargain, head over on Tuesdays to take advantage of Buck-a-Shuck, a weekly event that offers $1 oysters for 12 full hours from 10 am to 10 pm.
Little Donkey
Back in 2016, acclaimed chefs Ken Oringer and Jamie Bissonnette welcomed Little Donkey into the world, and in the modern era, this Cambridge-based tapas spot is serving up serious amounts of $1 oysters. Happy hour runs 5 to 6 pm around here from Tuesday through Saturday, while Sunday visitors can enjoy their oysters from 1 to 2:30 pm from the comfort of Little Donkey’s pleasant patio.
Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar
As you may have already guessed from the name, Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar is a shellfish lover’s dream come to life. This Southie spot is equipped with a plethora of classic seafood favorites like fish tacos and jumbo shrimp, but for Monday visitors, the $1 oysters are the real prize. And to sweeten the deal, this happy hour runs from open to close each Monday, so there’s no pressure on when to arrive for your daily dose of bivalves.
The Merchant
Chicken Milanese, Arctic char, and steak frites are just a few of the classic dishes available at this American brasserie, but make sure not to sleep on the oysters around here. Happy hour runs from 4 to 9 pm each Monday and Friday with complex cocktails, wines from across the globe, and more than 20 varieties of draft beer up for grabs as well.
Monument Restaurant & Tavern
The start of the work week can be a little rough, but fortunately, Monument’s Monday Night Raw is here to ease the pain. In addition to $1 oysters from 4 pm until stock runs out, diners can also look forward to a regularly-rotating array of seafood dishes like salmon poke and pan-roasted scallops alongside ultra-refreshing frosé cocktails.
Puritan & Company
Given Puritan & Company’s strong affinity for classic New England fare, it’s no wonder that this spot rolled out an oyster happy hour of its own. Each Tuesday, the restaurant kicks off happy hour at 5:30 pm, offering ample amounts of bivalves until they’ve run out of stock. If you arrive at the tail end of the event, be sure to snag some salmon poke and fried hen of the woods to tide you over.
Russell House Tavern
After a casual bout of squirrel-watching on Harvard Yard, beloved institution Russell House Tavern awaits just next door. Oyster offerings are plentiful around here, with $1 shellfish up for grabs during the last hour of kitchen service every day—and with summer in full swing, there’s no better spot to suck down your seafood than the tavern’s idyllic open-air patio with a Harvard mule in hand.
Scorpion Bar
Looking for some top-tier tequila to pair with your oysters? Look no further than Scorpion Bar, a lively hangout spot located just a couple of steps past the Evelyn Moakley Bridge. From Wednesday to Sunday, $1 oysters are available each night beginning at 4 pm and ending at 7 pm. Once happy hour ends, grab some crispy baja tacos and a fuego marg, then stick around to watch the dancefloor come alive.
State Street Provisions
In the mood to house a dozen oysters as you bask in the beauty of Boston Harbor? State Street Provisions is the perfect spot. On Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, this polished venue offers $1 oysters from 4 to 6 pm, providing diners with a diverse—and rotating—array of shellfish sourced from all across the East and West Coast.
Woods Hill Pier 4
The Seaport is no stranger to top-quality seafood, but if it’s oysters you’re after, don’t skip out on Woods Hill Pier 4. Available on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, bar patrons can dine to their heart’s content on $1 oysters from 5 to 6:30 pm—and maybe pair their shellfish with some charred broccoli and a Cucumbersome cocktail loaded up with Sipsmith gin.