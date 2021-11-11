10 Shops and Bakeries with the Best Pies in Boston

A city for those that always have room for dessert, Boston has a plentiful helping of neighborhood bakeries and restaurants known for their confections. After all, we are in the home of the Boston Cream Pie. And from time-honored family bakeries with lines that run out the door to newer spots, there’s no shortage of places to get your hands on a slice or an entire pie to take home. So to honor an underrated but always satisfying sweet treat, we’ve rounded up the best places to pick up a slice—from our city’s namesake and other traditional pies to more elaborate, chocolatey choices sure to please your palate.