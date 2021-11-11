10 Shops and Bakeries with the Best Pies in Boston
Get ready for the holidays with Boston’s best slices.
A city for those that always have room for dessert, Boston has a plentiful helping of neighborhood bakeries and restaurants known for their confections. After all, we are in the home of the Boston Cream Pie. And from time-honored family bakeries with lines that run out the door to newer spots, there’s no shortage of places to get your hands on a slice or an entire pie to take home. So to honor an underrated but always satisfying sweet treat, we’ve rounded up the best places to pick up a slice—from our city’s namesake and other traditional pies to more elaborate, chocolatey choices sure to please your palate.
Pétsi Pies
Founded in 2003 by recently retired owner Renee McLeod, Pétsi Pies is the pie shop to end all pie shops. With a long list of both regional and national accolades, McLeod’s legacy lives on with each perfectly crafted pastry. We’re talking classic flavors like blueberry and apple, as well as more mouthwatering, match-made-in-heaven options like Chocolate Bourbon Pecan. The pie selections are seasonal so check out the shop’s Instagram for the latest to grace the menu.
Bova's Bakery
Family-owned and -operated for nearly a century, Bova’s Bakery in the North End whips up just about every baked good you can imagine with a traditional Italian spin. As for pies, the ricotta is a must-have. Lighter than your average cheesecake and dusted with powdered sugar, you should really save the best part for last—the pie’s sweet crust. But that’s not all—during the holidays, they’ve got an apple pie that will be sure to impress the relatives.
Drive-By Pies
For fresh-baked pies that will satisfy your cravings, Drive-By Pies in Brookline is guaranteed to hit the (sweet) spot. Made from scratch every day, the shop offers seasonal flavors, like this Thanksgiving’s Pear Salted Caramel and Pumpkin Cream pies. They also offer up unique goodies like a Pie Scream, a combination of ice cream mixed with cherry, apple, blueberry, or key lime pie. For a complete and updated list of pies, check out their website.
Seabiscuit
If you’re more of the savory type, Seabiscuit has you covered. After closing in 2019, Seabiscuit, formerly known as Somerville’s The Biscuit, rebranded and moved on from offering traditionally sweet baked goods in favor of more comfort food treats. Provided by KO Pies, known for their meaty and vegetarian-friendly fillings, choose from homemade pies like classic beef to the curried vegetable if you’re up for a delicious change.
Southern Kin Cookhouse
Channeling simple recipes inspired by “mama’s home cookin’,” Southern Kin Cookhouse is a no-frills restaurant with Southern favorites and “sweet as pie” treats to leave you feeling full for the next week. Choose from a slice or whole in flavors like pecan, key lime, Blueberry Streusel Top, Peanut Butter Mud, and Flourless Chocolate Cake pie.
Omni Parker House
You might be a bit confused as to why the historic hotel has made our list of the best pie shops. Well, turns out they’re the inventor of the famous Boston Cream Pie. Although technically a cake, the dessert has all the richness and sweet ingredients needed to get a pass. It also happens to be the official Massachusetts State Dessert. So whether you’re a local or a vacationer crossing off your Boston bucket list, it’s certainly worth a try. And if you’re reading this from afar, you can have the iconic pie shipped to your door through Goldbelly.
Flour Bakery + Cafe
One of Boston’s most beloved bakeries, Flour is brought to you by award-winning pastry chef Joanne Chang. It has a pie lineup that can’t be beat, and since there are multiple locations around the city, you’ll never be far from a midday pick-me-up or something to save for after dinner. On the menu you’ll find chocolate cream, coconut cream, mile-high lemon meringue, pumpkin (in November), and Pear + Cranberry Crostata pie (in December). What’s not to love?
Mike's Pastry
This may be the home of the cannoli, but Mike’s Pastry also has a pretty mean ricotta pie. The 9-inch pie comes filled with sweet and creamy ricotta cheese. You’ll find this confection displayed in the bakery, but those from away can also order the desser to be shipped anywhere in the US through Goldbelly.
Modern Pastry Shop
Mike’s Pastry’s famed competitor, Modern Pastry is another longtime North End favorite. Not only do the two duke it out to be crowned the city’s best cannoli maker, but they also both offer some of the best ricotta pie. Modern Pastry’s Torta di Ricotta is a force to be reckoned with, as it follows a traditional Italian ricotta pie recipe that has been passed down for generations.
Deluxe Town Diner
Known by regulars and out-of-towners alike, Watertown’s Deluxe Town Diner not only offers a popular all-day breakfast, but their homemade pies keep the crowd coming back. Choose from apple, pecan, cherry crumb pie, and Deluxe’s special seasonal pie.