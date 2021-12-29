The Best Restaurants in Cambridge to Eat at Right Now

On the corner of Prospect and Cambridge Street in Inman Square, you’ll find a brightly-colored storefront with the saying “a good sandwich is like an old friend” scrolled across the window. That’s home to none other than All Star Sandwich Bar, which is just as cozy inside as it looks outside. With handcrafted sandwiches designed by chefs (and brothers) Kosta and Johnny Diamantopoulos, you can’t go wrong with your selection. Choose from burgers and classic sandwiches to more creative options like the Pastraminator and Island Jerk Chicken Melt.