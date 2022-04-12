13 Places to Grab a Pre-Game Bite Near Fenway Park

Catching a game at Fenway Park is about much more than just baseball. It’s a cultural experience imbued with over a century’s worth of history—served with a side of seriously delicious food and drink. A Fenway Frank and an ice-cold beer is a requirement once you've taken your seat, but beyond the stadium is a neighborhood that's become increasingly dense with top-notch bars and restaurants over the past several years.

So if you’re coming to see the Red Sox, you better come hungry and you best save some time to explore the best restaurants near Fenway Park and Kenmore Square on game day. Regardless of what happens on the field, these all-star establishments always hit it out of the park.