13 Places to Grab a Pre-Game Bite Near Fenway Park
From oyster bars to burger spots tucked beneath the stadium’s seats, these bars and restaurants around Fenway Park are a guaranteed home run.
Catching a game at Fenway Park is about much more than just baseball. It’s a cultural experience imbued with over a century’s worth of history—served with a side of seriously delicious food and drink. A Fenway Frank and an ice-cold beer is a requirement once you've taken your seat, but beyond the stadium is a neighborhood that's become increasingly dense with top-notch bars and restaurants over the past several years.
So if you’re coming to see the Red Sox, you better come hungry and you best save some time to explore the best restaurants near Fenway Park and Kenmore Square on game day. Regardless of what happens on the field, these all-star establishments always hit it out of the park.
Double Zero
We certainly don’t want to overlook all the vegans in Red Sox Nation. And at Double Zero, all of their plant-based desires are catered to. The latest outpost from celebrity chef and wellness expert Matthew Kenney (of Bad Vegan fame) focuses on flavorful wood-fired pizzas that don’t suffer from lack of meat or cheese. The proprietary “mozzarella” is crafted from cashews and the “ricotta” from macadamias, and most of it can be laid down atop gluten-free crust. It’ll keep you feeling light and spry—which you’ll undoubtedly appreciate during your mile-long walk to Fenway.
Lucie Drink + Dine
About a 15-minute walk from Fenway, this Back Bay brasserie focuses on Italian fare with New American flair. Bolognese Pasta and the Cheeseburger Pizza make for great share plates, but you can also enjoy specialties more commonly associated with Beantown (read: clam chowder and freshly shucked oysters). The well-curated cocktail list, studded with staples like Negronis, Palomas, and Passionfruit Margaritas, is a great way to get you going before gametime. Added run support if you order a Boulevardier with David Ortiz’s baseball bat-infused WhistlePig rye.
Pho Basil
Hankering for the fine flavors of Southeast Asia? This Vietnamese and Thai hybrid is happy to tickle your palate with ample spice before the first pitch. The Kao Soi is soulful and savory and their pho is solidly among the best in the city. Wash it all down with some sake or an ice cold Singha Thai Lager. Located right near stadium parking, you can even have the goods delivered to your tailgate by way of Grubhub, DoorDash or Uber Eats.
TsuruTonTan Udon Noodle Brasserie
Located just off the Hotel Commonwealth lobby, this noodle spot is beloved around the world and is now crafting fresh udon noodles in Beantown for the base for some sensationally savory sukiyaki. The dishes can be dressed up with everything from wagyu to uni cream, blanketed under bonito flakes and kombu kelp. In addition to the namesake fare, you can also choose from a wide selection of freshly-rolled sushi and sashimi. The Hotel Commonwealth, for its part, is also a baseball lover’s dream destination. It now features the Fenway Park Suite, an overnight option with a 700-square-foot balcony peering directly down over the outfield so guests can watch the game from the comfort of their own room. Upon check-in, you’ll also be afforded a baseball glove to catch fly balls along with a bag of dirt from the famed field.
Bleacher Bar
Literally tucked beneath Fenway’s center field seats, Bleacher Bar offers something no other venue can: A direct view of the legendary diamond through two giant garage door windows. (Expect the same line of sight from the men’s room urinals via one-way windows—architectural goals, amirite?) On game day—which, as you might imagine, gets pretty crowded—treat yourself and the crew to a bucket of tallboy cans and bar snacks that are a big step up from concessions like Buffalo Chicken Sliders and Mike’s Fried Pickles.
Cask 'n Flagon
This venerable institution has anchored the neighborhood for more than 50 years. ESPN has even called it the top baseball bar in America—nice when they're right about something, eh sports fans? They have all the beers you can handle (and some that you can’t), plus a revamped menu sporting everything from burgers to Braised Short Ribs to Big D’s BBQ (AKA slow-smoked Texas-style faves including giant shareable platters for the table).
Eventide
Originally born in Portland, Maine, this sleek and stylish satellite eatery specializes in precisely what you’d expect from that part of the world: all things lobster. Juicy bites of the crave-worthy crustacean are piled high atop griddled buns—served warm in the brown butter lobster roll, or cold with dill and mayo. Either way, you’re about to bite into the city’s best lobster roll. And the other seafood selections are hardly any less sensational: Jonah Crab Toast, freshly shucked oysters, and, of course, chowdah. Pair it all with local craft drafts on a lively outdoor patio. But be forewarned—it’s first come, first serve around here, so come early lest you strike out looking.
Game On!
With 90 HD TVs, a booming sound system, and bars a’plenty to visit before, during, and after a Sox outing, Game On! earns that exclamation point with heaping platters of nachos, loaded steak fries, and Asian BBQ Pork Riblets. During the seventh inning stretch, sneak in a game of ping pong on one of multiple tables, or step (carefully) into the batting cage to thoroughly disprove your "I could hit better than this guy" claims.
Krasi
Yes, we know. This spot is technically a neighborhood away in Back Bay, but the food and drink here is well worth the easy 15-minute walk to or from Fenway. Since opening in mid-2020, the Greek meze and wine bar has established itself as a peerless outpost for all things Mediterranean. Sit at the counter and watch tender slabs of Souvla and Giouvetsi sizzle on the open hearth then pair your proteins and fresh-baked pita with adult beverages pulled from a wide selection of Greek wine (and liquor) on offer. They recently launched Wine Wednesdays: a weekly themed drinking experience where the sommelier pairs exclusive pours with a hearty helping of education. The event’s 5 pm start time makes it a perfect way to pregame before seeing the Sox under the evening lights. And if you’re really willing to play ball, try a little bit of everything with the spot’s aptly titled “Feast of the Gods.”
Hecate Bar
The city’s sleekest new speakeasy is hidden in the basement below Krasi. It’s an ode to hellenistic hedonism, showcasing “rites and rituals” that you won’t find anywhere else. The Loy Krathong cocktail, as a colorful example blends cognac, gentian amaro, Lithuanian krupnik liqueur, and Japanese Calpis soda in a balanced highball glass, wrapped in a banana leaf. Joining it are nine other signature spirits creations, along with three non-alcoholic “dry spells” and a truncated list of bar snacks dubbed, “offerings.” The eight-seat bar opens nightly at 6 pm—perfect for snagging a quick drink before first pitch.
The Lansdowne Pub
If you prefer America’s pastime with some Irish flair, The Lansdowne Pub is your spot, complete with 57 available brews waiting to wash down Corned Beef and Cabbage Spring Rolls, a Guinness Sausage and Pretzel Board with hot Irish mustard, and Shepherd's Pie with housemade soda bread and Kerrygold butter. Add a side of Irish bacon to anything for just $2 and you’re likely to stumble out of there feeling like an aging backup DH after a doubleheader in the hot sun—but, you know, in a good way.
Loretta’s Last Call
Nothing says Boston quite like hot chicken and hush puppies. Okay, we’re kidding, but this honky tonk hotspot is certainly no joke. Even though the kitsch is dialed way up with grinning country stars plastered to the walls and wagon wheel chandeliers hanging from the ceiling, the kitchen comes correct. We’re talking succulent pulled pork, sizzling shrimp po’ boys, and definitely don’t sleep on that Cajun Fish Fry. The whiskey selection is wide and wondrous, so you can enjoy a little taste of Southern comfort—literally and figuratively—before you go root, root, root for the home team.
Time Out Market
Are you the indecisive sort? Well, we’ve got just the place for you. This boisterous, gourmet food hall is located just two blocks from the stadium and affords you a massive assortment of options. From juicy birria tacos from Taqueria El Barrio and a hearty fried chicken sandwich from Bisq to an umami-rich Korean rice bowl from Inchu, there’s something for everyone. And if you don’t feel like pairing it with any of a dozen or so available New England craft beer staples, might we suggest a trip over to one of two cocktail bars on-site. Help yourself to a refreshing tequila tipple served out of a pineapple—because who doesn’t want a tequila cocktail served out of a pineapple?