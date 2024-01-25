Everywhere You Need to Eat in Boston Right Now

Back Bay and Downtown Restaurants

Back Bay

Located on the 17th floor of Raffles Boston, the majestic view of the Charles River is just part of the allure of Amar, where Michelin-starred chef George Mendes dazzles guests with Portuguese fare. Originally a New Englander, Mendes honors his Portuguese heritage while collaborating with Boston's farms and fishers like Wulf’s Fish and Brookline’s Allendale Farms. The menu also features a slow-roasted duck and Portuguese-sourced Carabinero Shrimp. Of course, the tableside trolley garners oohs and ahhs, offering rare Port and Madeira wines and adding to the refined rusticity.

How to book: Resy

Back Bay

Chef Michael Serpa’s Little Whale on Newbury Street is intimate and downright charming. Obviously, the itty-bitty checklist-style oyster ordering adds to the vibe, but the main menu holds its own with local fried Ipswich Clams, Gloucester Swordfish, and Lobster Spaghetti. The seafood platters are perfect for date night or a seafood nosh with friends; grab the $125 Newbury with six local oysters, four shrimp, dressed lobster, ceviche, and salmon crudo. Pair it with bubbly, wine, or a craft beer like Maine Beer Company’s Little Whaleboat—because themes.

How to book: OpenTable

Back Bay

High atop The Prudential Tower, View Boston is New England's highest outdoor rooftop deck, and the 360-degree, 33-mile views are second to none. Their 22-seat bistro, The Beacon, rotates the menu seasonally and offers time-tested regional faves like lobster rolls and roast beef sandwiches with a jazzy BBQ-jalapeño aioli. You can also count on a few tastebud tempters like Goat Cheese Fritters. Those looking for some nightlife can get in on View Boston After Dark Thursday-Sunday when a $19.99 cover charge includes access to the bistro and the Stratus lounge.

How to book: OpenTable

Downtown

Sauces simmered all day long? Slather it on, and give us more on the side, please. The highly focused menu at Gordon Ramsay Burger is a thing of beauty—burgers, shareables, and fries. A burger and fries will cost around $30, and they simmer fresh chipotle ketchup for hours each day, a good deal by all accounts. The roasted jalapeno Hell's Kitchen Burger is a go-to, but you can't go wrong with anything on the menu. The buns are rich and fluffy, which shockingly applies to even the gluten-free buns, and the fries are top-notch.

Downtown

It’s giving roller skating vibes. Tenderoni’s in High Street Place Food Hall is a funky old-school pizza joint with a sprinkle of magic ‘70s disco dust. It’s no surprise, coming from chef Tiffani Faison—known for Food Network’s Chopped—who is on the Board of Directors for Women Chefs and Restaurateurs in Boston, where she lives with her wife. Tenderoni subs? Classic colossal beauties, overstuffed with fillings like chicken parm and spicy sopresatta. The two-foot-long pizzas are framed with thick crust and plenty of charred cheesy bits along the edges. All this, plus the unbridled joy of pizza by the slice, starting at $7.

How to book: Walk-in and takeout service only

Downtown

Some days are just noodle days, and the inexplicable comfort of the noodle is a specialty at Zhi Wei Café, where China’s Lanzhou Noodles take center stage. The region is known for its beef noodle soup, with delicate, chewy, hand-stretched noodles, but the plump dumplings (steamed or pan-fried) are equally delicious. Beef and lamb are featured prominently, but you can’t go wrong with their vegetable noodles. They offer free delivery; just be sure to add the Redbean Pumpkin Cake dessert to your order for a top-to-bottom comfort food experience.

How to book: Walk-in and takeout service only