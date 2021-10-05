The Best Steakhouses in Boston

The city’s paleo patriarch has been giving us our daily protein for close to four decades now, and it isn’t even close to slowing down. This place is expense account central, with mahogany walls, giant marble columns, and three-figure Wagyu strip-loin kicking off the menu (just think of all the backroom business deals that have been made over this dish). The a la carte cuts are the stars here, with the 100-day-aged ribeye and the Kobe cap steak being the star of the stars. If you’re not willing to pay more for dinner than you pay for your monthly heating bill, check out the bar menu, which includes three new burgers.