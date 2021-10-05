The Best Steakhouses in Boston
From classic suburban chophouses to modern swanky steakhouses.
Steak: It’s what’s for dinner. Or, it should be, because our old-school city is filled to the brim with A-1 chophouses. Sure, there are a ton of chain steakhouses in the area, but look a little further and you’ll find everything from classic spots with sleek, dark interiors and white tablecloths to more modern takes that serve anything but boring meat and potatoes. So toss on some fine dinner attire and head out to one of these area spots that specialize in tasty cuts, luxe interiors, and, of course, a must-have steakhouse martini.
Stockyard
This Brighton landmark has fed the carnivorous masses for close to half a century now—and yet the oversized signage out front still provokes a giddy reaction. Is it the throwback charms of the space, fireplace, dark-wood paneling, antique signage, and all? Or is it the fact that the four main steak cuts can be topped—sorry, “crowned”—with the likes of lobster Oscar or jumbo baked shrimp? All we know is that when we pull up to the nondescript brick exterior, we have to stop ourselves from trotting in to join all the old-timers in yet another celebratory meat meal.
Rare Steakhouse
A steakhouse inside a casino could not be more Rat Pack-y, and Rare invites that level of debauchery. Under the seasoned eye of new head chef John Ross (formerly of Neptune Oyster), the restaurant has blossomed into a destination dining spot. Order up unconventional cuts like Ideue beef, Sanuki Olive Beef, and Kobe—the real stuff, not the unregulated cuts—and you’ll feast alongside rare bourbons, chic decor, and unmatched views. Make time for the surf and turf for two special on Sunday nights—for a mere $250, you’ll split a 20-ounce Wagyu dry-aged New York strip from Snake River Farms and a broiled two-and-a-half pound Maine lobster, served beurre blanc-style.
Grill 23 & Bar
The city’s paleo patriarch has been giving us our daily protein for close to four decades now, and it isn’t even close to slowing down. This place is expense account central, with mahogany walls, giant marble columns, and three-figure Wagyu strip-loin kicking off the menu (just think of all the backroom business deals that have been made over this dish). The a la carte cuts are the stars here, with the 100-day-aged ribeye and the Kobe cap steak being the star of the stars. If you’re not willing to pay more for dinner than you pay for your monthly heating bill, check out the bar menu, which includes three new burgers.
Boston Chops
Brian Piccini and Chris Coombs took over a cursed South End restaurant space and turned it into a must-try destination. The steak frites menu is everything you could want from life: Pick your cut (hanger, strip, skirt), sauce (bearnaise, bordelaise, chimichurri butter), then bask in the glory of the bottomless fries bowl that comes to the table. All the desired steakhouse accoutrements are here, too, from oysters and popovers to roasted bone marrow and a leaning tower of onion rings that simply must be ordered for the table.
Mooo....
The name is a little unnerving, but otherwise this place is paleo heaven. There are no less than 13 different steak options on the menu, all served with bone marrow butter and roasted garlic. Want a little surf with your turf? Add on some jumbo shrimp. Want to really go all out? Opt for the 6-ounce, $185 Japanese Wagyu sirloin, and top it with some seared Hudson Valley foie gras.
Abe & Louie's
This Back Bay institution is so entrenched, you almost take it for granted—until you crave a gluttonous celebration and beeline it to Boylston Street. There is no reinvention of the wheel here, but rather a celebration of chophouse classics like prime Midwestern steaks aged at least 30 days on the bone accompanied by creamed spinach, sauteed mushrooms, and jumbo baked potatoes served in a staid, dark-wood paneled setting. You can even lure out a pescatarian for an evening, given that the swordfish steak is the restaurant’s unofficial signature dish.
The Bancroft
How is it that one of the area’s most exciting steakhouses opened all the way out in Burlington? Whatever the why and how, the cavernous suburban restaurant has since cemented its reputation as a modern steakhouse that’s worth the drive. The delight is in the details: house-made flavored salts that season the cuts; a tomahawk steak presented tableside, then brought back to the kitchen for carving; polenta cakes shaped like little cows that accompany each steak. Bancroft's modern iron and glass decor is a refreshing detour from the standard dark wood and brass, and both the cocktail and wine programs demand you designate someone else to drive home.
Gibbet Hill Grill
OK, so, the Angus cows you’ll encounter roaming around this Groton restaurant aren’t actually dinner, but Gibbet Hill Grill’s farm setting underscores the freshness of the menu. Most of the restaurant’s produce is sourced from the farm itself—and it’s one of the only restaurants in New England that has a produce farm on site. Located inside a revamped barn, the restaurant is down-homey in its aesthetic, but the menu itself is surprisingly sophisticated, yet relatively affordable. Steak cuts include a bone-in rib-eye and a 48-ounce porter, and all come with two farm-fresh sides. Don’t bypass the cocktail program, which also incorporates a lot of the farm’s seasonal output.
Bogie's Place
A steakhouse speakeasy is about as cool as it gets in Boston, and this little surprise is tucked inside jm Curley, one of the city’s greatest bars. Only the tiniest of signs points you to a curtained doorway in the back of the bar. Beyond that burgundy curtain is a small, dreamy chophouse just 18 seats strong doling out classic cocktails like Ward 8s and French 75s, caviar service, a wedge salad, and surprisingly affordable steak cuts, adorned with the likes of bone marrow and foie gras butter. If you’re looking to impress, Bogie’s is your meal ticket.