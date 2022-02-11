Where to Get the Best Sushi in Boston
From extravagant omakase experiences to maki bars.
There’s no shortage of incredible dishes found within the realm of Japanese cuisine, but there’s something undeniably special about sushi. Whether it’s the simple-yet-effective blend of flavors, the masterful application of fresh seafood, or the abundant health benefits, this beloved dish has taken the world by storm—and fortunately for Boston locals, there’s no need to book a flight to Tokyo to get your fix.
From traditional maki rolls in a bare-bones setting to luxurious tasting menus at some of Boston’s best restaurants and most glamorous venues, here’s a rundown of all the best places to get sushi in Boston.
Avana Sushi
The older sibling of downtown venue Avana 2, the original iteration of Avana ditches the frills for a straight-up sushi experience. Grab a spot at one of the sturdier tables and dive into the Spicy Caterpillar maki—a classic combo of eel, avocado, cucumber, and tobiko—or try the hometown celebration Spicy Red Sox maki with tempura shrimp, avocado, spicy tuna, and a secret ingredient solely referred to as “crunch.” For added fun, bring the whole crew and tackle the gargantuan 58-piece sushi and maki platter, a heavy hitter that comes loaded with crab stick, barbecue eel, white salmon, and a wealth of other rolls.
Café Sushi
First opened back in the mid-80s, the constantly rotating menu and elegant presentations at Café Sushi keep devotees coming back. While this long-running venue is currently offering pickup and delivery only, the bold flavors haven’t changed a bit, with beloved nigiri and sashimi dishes like tomatillo sauce-covered salmon and scallop with pomegranate and blood orange purée all up for grabs. In addition to the typical favorites, Café Sushi also keeps diners on their toes with an ever-changing menu of daily specials, a treasure trove of seafood combination boxes that includes the Chef’s Sampler, 13-piece Sashimi Dinner, and Salmon Sashimi Donburi, just to name a few.
Douzo Sushi
A staple of Back Bay’s booming sushi scene, Douzo has been serving up a massive variety of Japanese dishes since 2005. Sushi dishes range from classic favorites like snow crab, albacore, and yellowtail, to some more extravagant selections, with the black truffle, Japanese yam, and caviar-loaded Flavored Toro serving as one of Douzo’s most decadent rolls. Specialty roll-wise, there’s a cornucopia of seafood-packed options to graze on ranging from the Caterpillar roll—a savory blend of eel, tobiko, and avocado—to the toasted spicy scallop-topped Volcano roll.
Empire
Just off of Seaport Boulevard, a glamorous sushi destination chock full of contemporary Asian-fusion delicacies exists in the form of Empire. In addition to classic maki and nigiri, this lively venue crafts deft signature items such as the Lobster Tempura roll with avocado and yuzu aioli, the Red Dragon roll with spicy tuna, and the unagi and sweet potato tempura-heavy Viper roll. Along with its wealth of flavorful dishes, Empire also comes equipped with a truly formidable drink menu—cocktail aficionados should be sure to kick the festivities off with a Rye Tai, a potent concoction created by industry legend Brother Cleve.
Fish Market Sushi Bar
Don’t let its small stature fool you—this pint-sized joint packs a pretty serious punch when it comes to fresh seafood. The sashimi around here spans all walks of life with freshwater eel, sea urchin, mackerel, and a wealth of other undersea creatures all gracing the menu, but the restaurant really shines when it comes to traditional rolls. The baked spicy scallop maki is a certified crowd-pleaser, but if you’re trying to live large, spring for the foie gras maki, a savory blend of yellowtail, truffle, scallions, and liver that’s well worth the lofty price tag.
FuGaKyu
For more than 20 years, Brookline’s own "house of exquisite elegance" has been a fan favorite for all things sushi—and that sentiment still rings true today. Reserve a traditional tatami room and rejoice in the sashimi taco trio—a flavorful symphony of tuna, salmon, and lump crab meat in crispy gyoza skin shells—or keep it simple with some classic Japanese treats like spicy yellowtail maki and kaiyaki-miso. If you’re in the mood for some freshly caught New England seafood, grab an order of live uni or ankimo (that’s monkfish liver) from FuGaKyu’s local specialties menu section.
Fuji at Ink Block
Colorful cocktails, savory noodles, and more rolls than you could possibly handle are all up for grabs at Fuji at Ink Block. While this polished spot excels at crafting your typical rolls, Fuji has a serious flair for the extravagant, equipped with a specialized Finer Things menu that offers diners a more luxurious take on the art of sushi. Eel fanatics take note—the six-piece Japanese unagi nigiri set comes loaded with ikura and micro wasabi greens, while the Black Truffle Maki is the perfect option for those looking for a little extra earthiness with tuna and avocado.
How to book: Via website
Itadaki
Itadaki—one of Boston’s first movers within the realm of izakaya-style dining—takes the Japanese gastropub theme to a new level with shareable plates, inventive rolls, and beautifully presented traditional platters. If you’re in the mood for Japanese fusion, the salmon sushi pizza is certain to impress, while the Spicy Salmon, sweet potato-filled Satsuma, and Jalapeño Toro rolls are all perfectly suited for a more traditional take on Japanese fare. For the indecisive diner, Itadaki offers an omakase-style plate that changes daily, with options available in both nigiri and sashimi form.
How to book: Via website
The Mad Monkfish
Located just a few steps away from the Central T stop, this Asian fusion hotspot mixes a jazzy soundtrack with jazzier sushi. Your extended dinner jam should concentrate on signature offerings like the decadent uni with quail egg and the Volcano roll with scallops, kanikama, and scallion, while Gaga’s Monster roll features an all-star roster of ingredients including tiger shrimp, tempura crunch, octopus, and raw tuna. To really stuff yourself, spring for the Sleeping Beauty roll, a showstopper with yellowtail, crushed pineapple, and tempura flakes drizzled with pineapple-lime mayo.
How to book: Via Tock
Oishii
Another long-time local sushi stronghold, Oishii balances old-school culinary tradition with bold new flavors Oishii offers a decadent omakase experience with six- and nine-course options, and this spot’s sprawling a la carte menu boasts more than 40 different varieties of classic sushi rolls ranging from Botan shrimp to saltwater eel to enoki mushroom—and that’s before getting into the specialty rolls. Options abound within the world of maki, including the mushroom-heavy Shiitake Galore, the Shrimp Explosion, and the Tokyo-Style Soft Shell Crab, all of which pack a serious punch of umami that’s sure to leave your taste buds craving just one more roll.
O Ya
All Boston sushi lovers agree that chef Tim Cushman’s O Ya is the go-to spot for ultra-extravagant Japanese fare—although all this outstanding cuisine certainly comes with a hefty price tag. Upon arrival, diners will be met with a 20-course omakase tasting menu featuring some of the finest nigiri, sashimi, and other classic Japanese dishes to ever grace Suffolk County—and for added fun, the menu changes with each passing day, providing repeat diners with an always-unique experience that’s well worth the blow to the bank account.
Seiyo Sushi
A veritable vintner's dream, the South End’s Seiyo Sushi serves as Boston’s only combination sushi restaurant and wine shop, providing diners with the perfect opportunity to achieve the wine and seafood pairing of their wildest dreams. The maki around here can get pretty avant-garde—the Salamander roll with hamachi toro, Fuji apple, and Shiraz hatcho miso blue cheese aioli being a prime example—but there’s always the typical salmon nigiri and California maki to fall back on if you go a little too wild. While Seiyo is home to some stellar seafood, it’s also a top spot for vegetarian diners, with maki ranging from asparagus to sweet potato to Japanese mushroom.
UNI
Tucked inside the Eliot Hotel, the over-the-top sushi paradise Uni offers world-class cuisine courtesy of superstar chef Ken Oringer. Sourcing both locally and from Tokyo’s Tskuiji Market, the star-studded menu includes wonders such as Maine Uni Spoon crowned with caviar and quail egg yolk alongside Chūtoro (medium fatty tuna) nigiri flavored with smoked olive oil and arugula. If you’re feeling bold, spring for the Hiramasa, a high-grade yellowtail sashimi that comes draped in beet kvass, Japanese ginger, and black walnut.