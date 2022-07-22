The Best Waterfront Restaurants in Boston

Boston is known to get a little too hot to handle during high summer, but the city is equipped with one admirable asset for staving off the heat and humidity. Running from the mouth of the Charles down to Quincy Bay, the eastern shoreline of Greater Boston provides a much-needed breeze—and the high concentration of top-quality bars and restaurants adds some incredible food and drink into the equation as well.

If you're in search of a crisp pilsner or some citrusy ceviche to keep yourself refreshed, these seaside spots are equipped with open-air patios, top-tier beverages, and no shortage of succulent seafood to keep you going all through the summer.