Ken Oringer and Jamie Bissonnette: Boston's Culinary Dream Team Plays at Home

Is this kind of like a dream come true, then? You get to play, and you're not beholden to a cuisine or a concept?

Bissonnette: It’s funny, because the way we’ve always worked together is that one of us will say something, and the other one will play the devil’s advocate. It was easy to submit to that advocacy at Toro -- someone would say, “I don’t know if that’s gonna work. That’s such a Korean dish.” Then we’d try to figure out a way to make it fit into Spanish food. The same thing would happen at Coppa. Here, we’ve never had to say that once. There’s not a single thing inhibiting any part of our creativity.

Oringer: It’s so nice. We say it’s like the way we cook at home. If you were to come over to my apartment, we’d open up the fridge and say, “OK, we’ve got some oysters and some king crab. Let’s start with that. I’m gonna make Louis dressing, because I’ve got some ketchup and mayo and some cornichons. I’ve got some leftover rice and this and that -- we’ll make some fried rice.” Jamie’s girlfriend loves cookie dough, so we’ll squeeze a pack of cookie dough onto a plate and we’ll say, “OK, let’s make a mousse with condensed milk and throw some sea salt on it.” And that’s our dinner. So, it’s just so nice to be able to just cook without thinking about anything else.