This Bacon Cheeseburger Is Stacked With All the Best Fried Foods

In a world where taco pizzas and bacon and cheese lobster roll tacos exist, the profitable business of munchies-inspired foods can only continue to get better and better. Take Boston Burger Company, for instance, who created a burger stacked with a myriad of all the best and caloric fried foods, aptly named the 420 Burger.
Chef Paul Malvone and the rest of the Boston Burger Company crew came up with the burger in order to best cater to the college students in the Boston, Somerville, and Cambridge area.
“We really wanted a munchies burger,” explains Chef Malvone. “Something that, you know, you get high, you smoke a little weed, and you wanted something that could satisfy you.”
You’ll be hard-pressed to find something more outrageous than this burger, where deep-fried foods become the star of the dish and the beef patty is relegated to more of a back-up dancer. Fried mac and cheese, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, and French fries are all layered on top of the patty, then bacon and American cheese are added along with a hearty drizzle of golden BBQ sauce, and finally, the bun to finish the whole thing off. It’s certainly set to more than satisfy any and all of your munchies cravings.
The best part? The 420 Burger has its own 420 Deal. Swing by between Monday and Friday at 4:20pm and you can get the 420 for only $4.20.
To find out more about this heart attack-inducing burger, check out the video above.
