How to Eat, Drink, and Shop Your Way Through Boston’s Chinatown

Just west of Boston’s trusty (and slightly dilapidated) South Station, one of the city’s most vibrant, authentic, and food-focused neighborhoods has been a bastion of East Asian culture for over a century. While historic Chinatowns across New England have mostly ceased to exist in the modern era, Boston’s Chinatown is still going strong today, serving as one of the largest of its kind in all of the United States.

Although this neighborhood has undergone countless changes over the past century, one thing has remained constant: a truly spectacular dining scene. Businesses have come and gone over the decades, but today, the neighborhood is home to a wide variety of beloved restaurants—several of which have been founded and operated at the behest of Brian Moy, a Massachusetts native and experienced restaurateur with deep ties to the area.

“I didn’t physically grow up in Chinatown but my family was always doing business in Chinatown as I grew up,” says Moy. “About two years before I was born my family had their first restaurant in Chinatown, it was called Ho Yuen Ting. It was a staple in the neighborhood and it was a true family restaurant—my father was in the kitchen, my grandparents were in the kitchen, my aunts and uncles were in the service side, so all of my early special occasions and holiday memories are at that restaurant.”

Moy made his restaurant debut in 2016 with LBR (Little Best Restaurant), and while the spot ceased operations in December 2019, the Moy legacy is still going strong today. From Shōjō, a polished venue equipped with colorful wall murals, modern Asian cuisine, and complex cocktails, to Nomai, a New American spot that made its debut in Hingham just this month. So with a lifetime in the area under his belt and an expert’s palate for top-notch Asian fare, we tapped Moy to get his recommendations for the ultimate guide to the best restaurants, bakeries, and markets in Boston’s Chinatown.