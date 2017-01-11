Boston Is Home to an Unusual Number of Female Chefs -- Meet the Women Running Our Restaurant Scene

But many of Boston’s top chefs have trained with or under women in the kitchen. Lynch says that the city’s reputation as a strong community of female chefs is well deserved, "and one that I'm proud of." Although Lynch did not have a mentor as she was coming up in the restaurant world, she has worked hard to mentor other women in the industry. How might her career have changed if she had had a mentor? "I might not have opened several restaurants," she says, though juggling too many responsibilities is a challenge that her most famous protégée has had to learn as well. When Kristen Kish became the second woman in 10 seasons to win Top Chef, she returned home to become chef de cuisine at Lynch’s Menton and was flooded with opportunities, but she chose to stick with Menton. And then when she decided she was ready to move on to new things, Lynch supported her: Soon, Kish will be opening her own restaurant in Charleston, South Carolina.