Boston Is About To Double Up On Shake Shacks

Get ready, Boston! Your life is about to involve way more burger and non-weather related frozen custard next week.
Shake Shack announced recently that it is opening two brand new locations -- the first in Legacy Place at Dedham on Sunday, March 1st, and the second at 234-236 Newbury St in the city's Back Bay neighborhood on Monday, March 2nd. Both locations officially open at 11am, best to start lining up now.
Along with their excellent burger options both new locations will offer two unique frozen custard concretes. The Dedham location will have the Wicked Crunchie (vanilla frozen custard, salted caramel sauce, shattered sugar cookie cone, and banana), and the Shack Attack (chocolate frozen custard, fudge sauce, chocolate truffle cookie dough, dark chocolate chunks, chocolate sprinkles), as well as Abita root beer on tap.
The Newbury Street location will be getting the NewBERRY (vanilla frozen custard, strawberry jam, cheesecake blondie, cinnamon sugar), and the the Back Bay Blend (chocolate frozen custard, peanut butter sauce, chocolate toffee, chocolate sprinkles). In the spirit of shack-equality, both the Dedham and Newbury outposts will get something called the Whoopie Pie oh My, or a concrete with vanilla frozen custard mixed with a piece of chocolate whoopee pie that is made just for Shake Shack by the local South End Buttery.
The two new locations follow the first two shacks in Massachusetts, Harvard Square and Chestnut Hill.
