New England prisoners used to eat lobster two to three times a week... except they probably didn’t

One of the most oft-repeated lines you’ll hear about lobster is that the crustacean was once so plentiful and disregarded that it became a regular menu item for old-timey inmates. Except Maine-based historian Sandy Oliver, who has kinda made it her mission to debunk stupid lobster myths, hasn’t found any record of this -- in fact, she’s found that prior to the 20th century, it was actually salmon that was mentioned as primary cell chow.

That said, lobster was totally pooh-poohed

Did you know that one of the nasty nicknames colonists had for British redcoats was "lobsterbacks?" Or that discarded lobster shells outside a home was once a mark of poverty? And that in the 19th century, lobster was a pedestrian foodstuff in the vein of tuna (and yup, it even was canned for a while)? Even fresh lobster was made into a side salad or a garnish sauce; there was nary a drawn butter trough in sight.