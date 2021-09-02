13 Boston Restaurant Openings to Get Excited About This Fall

Yes, those damn Fall Plans vs. Delta Variant memes proved prescient, but that doesn’t mean we’re slowing down our dining habits—patios, masks, vaccines, and safety precautions still abound, after all. Nor does our dining scene show signs of skipping a beat, with a slew of openings slated for this autumn and beyond. In fact, many of our city’s long-delayed restaurant debuts are finally coming to fruition, and many chef-owners claim pandemic-fueled shutdowns have actually helped them refine their visions—which gives us even more reason to treat ourselves to a brand new night on the town. As for the deets, the offerings are as varied as they come, from a Parisian bistro to a New England izakaya to not one, not two, but three fully stocked food halls. Fine Italian dining is also well represented—and have we mentioned that the Island Creek Oyster team is opening a new restaurant across the street from its beloved Duxbury farm? Here are 13 pending Boston restaurant openings to add to your agenda this fall.

Cafe Sauvage Back Bay/Fenway

Opening date: September 2021

A Parisian bistro brought to us by a husband-and-wife team born and raised in France? Cue the stampede of local Francophiles. Antoine and Anaïs Lambert cut their teeth at local spots like Petit Robert, Frenchie, and Colette Wine Bistro before making plans to open their first restaurant in the former Hsin Hsin Cafe space. But don’t expect a strictly old-school menu—though baguettes and Steak Frites will absolutely make an appearance, other dishes feature Vietnamese, Moroccan, Tunisian, and Ethiopian influences, reflective of Paris’ multicultural landscape. Even better? They’re planning to serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Judy’s Bay Area Four/Cambridge

Opening date: October 2021

“New England izakaya” is not a genre we see everyday, which makes us all the more stoked for this entry from wife-and-husband duo Kim Vo and Lukas Dow, soon to take over the former Bondir space. The menu will provide a Japanese twist on local seafood favorites like lobster, clams, and quahogs—Dow is a serious fishing aficionado—with all plates designed to be shared. Elsewhere, the bar menu will spotlight sake and soju alongside cocktails, beer, and wine. And while the Instagram account has yet to provide a peek into the interior design, we know from Bondir that it’ll be intimate and inviting.

Hub Hall North End

Opening date: September 2021

Soon to come: the answer to all your pre-game eating dilemmas. Located just steps away from the TD Garden will be a food hall populated by 18 standout eateries, from Lily P’s Chicken & Oysters and Cusser’s to APizza, Douglass Williams’ much-anticipated stab at perfectly blistered New Haven-style pies. The wait has been long and the updates scarce, but Hub Hall’s opening is currently slated for a little bit later this fall. Patience is a virtue.

The Winsor House Duxbury

Opening date: Fall 2021

Are we allowed to say that we’re extra-amped about this one? We all wept when the Kenmore Square Island Creek Oyster Bar closed, but thankfully the ICO team had another trick up its sleeve. This past spring they snatched up the freshly shuttered Winsor House Inn (conveniently located next to their namesake oyster farm), with plans to breathe new aquaculture-centric life into the venerable space.

Bar Volpe South Boston

Opening date: Fall 2021

Multi-award-winning chef Karen Akunowicz can’t stop, won’t stop—and we sure as hell don’t want her to. Her latest South Boston venture is slated to open just a few blocks down from famed Fox & the Knife in the former Backyard Betty’s space, and promises a focus on Southern Italian cooking. Expect wood-fired seafood, vegetable-forward entrees (peppers, artichokes, and eggplants, in particular), and, as expected, more housemade pasta, which you’ll also be able to buy in the restaurant’s pastificio (AKA pasta shop). Also: Divine cocktails and wines by the glass to help with those inevitably long wait times.

High Street Place Downtown Crossing

Opening date: September 2021

Honestly, we can’t have too many food halls, especially when one’s located in an area that practically screams out for more lunch options. Originally poised to open right as the pandemic reared its ugly head, High Street now anticipates a late fall roll-out. At last update, the space will include the likes of Fuji, North East of the Border, and Mike & Patty’s, alongside new concepts like fried chicken specialist Haley Jane’s and Top Chef alum Tiffani Faison’s Dive Bar.

Coquette Seaport

Opening date: September 2021

Another hotel restaurant, another enticing dining addition. Coquette steals the show inside the Omni Boston Hotel later this month, and in keeping with its waterside locale, will celebrate coastal French cuisine via raw bar delights and wood fire-roasted fish and lobster. The team behind such gems as Yvonne’s, Ruka, Mariel, and Lolita will also boast a ravishing, sexy interior befitting its sultry name.

Foundation Kitchen Charlestown

Opening date: Late fall 2021

This shared culinary workspace will soon be a public-facing dining destination complete with a café, wine bar, multiple food stalls, and both indoor and outdoor seating areas. They’ll also host cooking classes and culinary pop-ups in the shared kitchen, to boot.

Geppetto Cambridge Crossing

Opening date: Fall 2021

Will Gilson’s Gepetto actually made its initial appearance during the pandemic in January, teasing us with the kind of take-out we all craved: Sicilian-style pizza by the half-pan, Fried Artichokes, Kitchen Sink Lasagna, Braised Pork Sugo, the list goes on. Thankfully the “Italian-ish” formally opens this fall, toting an onslaught of creative, seasonally driven pastas, proteins, and salads in a moody yet inviting 65-seat space.

Bar Enza Harvard Square

Opening date: September 2021

The Charles Hotel is about to get a lot more interesting. Chef Mark Ladner, of the iconic NYC restaurant Del Posto, is returning to his roots (he began his career cooking at a small Harvard Square restaurant before moving on to the Olive). This promises to be an upmarket Italian emporium featuring impeccably sourced meat and seafood, housemade pastas, and farm-fresh vegetable dishes utilizing produce from the Harvard Square farmer’s market located just outside the hotel’s entrance.

Lucie Back Bay

Opening date: Fall 2021

It might not be a new opening in the strictest sense, but the fact that Lucie, located inside the Colonnade hotel, is now serving daily breakfast and brunch on Sundays is definitely worthy of announcement. And the real excitement comes a little later this fall, when the restaurant will roll out dinner and bar service (which briefly began in February 2020 before, well, you know). Graze your way through a global menu of pizzas, pasta, and several different Steak Frites. Add in cocktails both classic and newfangled and a regional craft beer list, and you’ll soon be booking return dates.

Nomai Hingham

Opening date: Winter 2021

Looking for yet another reason to hit up Hingham’s Derby Street Shops? The folks who brought us Shojo and Ruckus—and did tremendous work to support our local Chinese restaurants during the early days of the pandemic—anticipate a December opening for their newest concept, continuing their streak of irresistible pan-Asian offerings.

Comfort Kitchen Upham’s Corner

Opening date: Early 2022

Okay, so this one is technically coming at us next year, but we’re simply too worked up about it not to share. The woman-, immigrant-, and Black-owned restaurant will feature both a cafe and a nighttime restaurant serving African-inspired cuisine inside the turn-of-the-century former Uphams Corner Comfort Station in the heart of North Dorchester. Partners Kwasi Kwaa, Nyacko Pearl Perry, and Biplaw Rai have already given us a glimpse of their brilliance via pop-ups at Little Dipper JP, dishing up Grilled Prawns, Jerk Roasted Duck, Potato Curry Cakes, and Mango Ice Cream, among other tasty creations.

