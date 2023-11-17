These Boston Restaurants Still Have Reservations Open for Thanksgiving

Photo courtesy of Four Seasons One Dalton, Boston Photo courtesy of Four Seasons One Dalton, Boston

Thanksgiving is here, as is the added stress that comes along with whipping up an intricate and laborious feast. So, instead of deliberating over making cranberry sauce fresh or using it straight from the can, make a reservation for a seated dinner or order a spread to bring home from one of Boston’s best restaurants. From traditional fixings to modern-day riffs on classics, these spots are serving delicious plates everyone in your family will enjoy. Keep in mind, most restaurants are booked out at this point, so stay up to date on their websites for cancellations.

Restaurants to Eat Thanksgiving Dinner at in Boston

Limani Grille Seaport Seaport District

If you're looking to dabble in the holiday classics without feeling overstuffed, the Mediterranean mood at Limani is where it's at. Their $60 three-course menu highlights Turkey Avgolemono soup as one of the first course options—velvety lemon goodness and a lovely approach to comfort food without the need for stretchy pants. You can swap from turkey to prime rib for a $20 upcharge.

How to book: OpenTable OAK Long Bar + Kitchen Back Bay

Keeping it streamlined with a touch of holiday wow, OAK Long Bar+Kitchen comes through with a plated turkey dinner with a genius vodka cranberry sauce. Of course, the canned versus homemade debate will rage on for eternity, but we can all get behind a boozy version. We're also swooning for their bar-only option—a $26 Pulled Turkey French Dip with a side of fried pickle spears. They've got an 83-foot-long bar, so grab your friends for a post-nap hang.

How to book: OpenTable Para Maria at The Envoy Hotel Seaport District

Word to the wise: if you can finagle access to brioche stuffing, hunker down and ask for a double helping. Para Maria at The Envoy Hotel brings that brioche goodness to the menu and pairs it with Valencia Orange and Rosemary Brined Turkey, Bacon Brussels Sprouts, and Pumpkin Cheesecake for $55 per person. As an added highlight, they're obsessively serious about cocktails—like smoke-filled orbs-level serious.

How to book: OpenTable Rare Steakhouse at Encore Boston Harbor Everett

Truffles are the ultimate palate tease, and Executive Chef Megan Vaughan at Rare Steakhouse isn't holding back on the Thanksgiving menu. She has eschewed the traditional whole-roasted bird for a labor-intensive Turkey Roulade with Black Truffles. Stuffed and rolled into spirals, the turkey comes with Brussels sprouts and herbed stuffing for $52. The wine list here runs about 700 labels deep, so take your time chatting with the sommelier and splurge on a holiday bottle. Plus, the space has a pristine cream and almond aesthetic, which adds a bit of glam.

How to book: SevenRooms

Restaurants Offering Thanksgiving Takeout in Boston Bar Mezzana South End

Dried plum stuffing sounds like something served at a Beacon Hill dream house in days of yore—and it's just one of the brilliant culinary moments on the Bar Mezzana takeout Thanksgiving menu, which starts at $140 for two people. These folks have also included an absolute Turkey Day game changer: each take-out order will include the fixings for leftover sandwiches—bread and mayo will be lovingly tucked into each package. Brilliant. Woods Hill Pier 4 Seaport District

Roast a mammoth turkey while juggling side dishes and making sure Auntie Edith doesn't singlehandedly glug the punchbowl dry? It's just too much, so Woods Hill Pier 4 is cooking up an "Everything But The Turkey" feast, including sides and desserts for eight people. It'll include about ten sides and pies and run you $240. At a time when grocery shopping feels like a dark comedy entitled How Little Can I Get for My Money, this is a pretty solid deal. Or skip the dishes and dine at the restaurant; either way, it's all labeled for allergens. Bar Enza Cambridge

Speaking of those pajamas and stretchy pants, Bar Enza wants to support your ultra-chill holiday journey. All you need to do is pre-order and pull up outside. Give them a quick call, and they'll bring it to your car; you'll be back watching the 2023 National Dog Show in no time. Larger than many takeout turkeys, this feast features a 14–16-pound bird with gravy, Chestnut and Porcini Stuffing, and Cranberry Sauce for $225. You can add sides, starting at $8, and $35 desserts like Cranberry Tart, Pear or Apple Crostata, and Olive Oil Cake. Puritan & Company Cambridge

Raise your hand if you'd be totally cool with sides and pies. If we must endure one more year of unsolicited turkey advice from a charcuterie-nibbling family doing nothing but critiquing Macy's Day Parade balloons, it just might come to that. Regardless of why you choose to focus on the turkey and order the pies and sides, Puritan & Co. is ready. Keep your kitchen tidy and preserve your peace of mind by stocking up on their a la carte offerings of Parker House rolls, stuffing, herb mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and Dutch apple or pumpkin pie.

