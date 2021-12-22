Soon You’ll Need Proof of Vaccination to Visit Boston Restaurants

Bostonians will soon be required to show proof of vaccination before visiting local bars, restaurants, and other indoor venues.

Starting January 15, at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be required to dine or drink indoors, and the policy will expand to require that guests are fully vaccinated on February 15, the city announced Monday. The new mandate does not apply to other local communities like Cambridge, Brookline, and Somerville—but those areas are expected to roll out their own requirements.

"For too many months and years, our businesses have been forced to act on their own," Mayor Michelle Wu said at a press conference on Monday. "Many have already implemented proof of vaccination independently. Now we are setting clear standards that provide straightforward guidance for businesses and ease that burden."