Eataly Boston Opens Its Doors at Prudential Center

Start adding panettoni, buffalo mozzarella, and cannolis to your Christmas list -- Eataly, a three-level, 45,000sqft Italian food emporium in the Shops at Prudential Center, opened its doors on Tuesday, giving Bostonians a one-stop shop for cuisine both inspired by Italy and imported straight from the country.

This is Eataly’s first Boston location and fourth domestic location, with two in New York City and one in Chicago. In the same fashion as every location, Boston’s Eataly is divided up into sections, with sit-down restaurants sharing space with take-away food stands, grocery shops, bakeries, and cooking schools. It acts like an upscale, open-concept food court, where instead of getting an Orange Julius, you can hop from a gelato stand to a pop-up truffle restaurant to a wine shop where you can pick from about 1,000 Italian wines, including the one you might have had by-the-glass at the truffle restaurant. The goal is to offer a sampling of the entirety of Italian cuisine within one building and across three levels. All Eataly locations also make sure to incorporate influences from the city or region that the Eataly is located in.