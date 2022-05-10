9 Historic Boston Restaurants for an Old-School Dining Experience

When it comes to American culinary culture, The Bay State has done a lot of heavy lifting. The chocolate chip cookie, marshmallow fluff, and Boston Cream Pie were all invented on Massachusetts soil—and for serious sweets fanatics, Parker’s Restaurant is the perfect destination for sampling the latter. Located within the opulent Omni Parker House hotel, the venue gave rise to this iconic dessert in the mid-1800s, and is also noted for inventing the Parker House roll. While this ornate restaurant has entertained patrons ranging from Charles Dickens to John F. Kennedy—and even saw the future president propose to Jacqueline Bouvier at Table 40 in 1953—the former employees are perhaps even more interesting than its past diners. Malcolm X once worked at Parker’s Restaurant as a busboy in the 1940s, while Vietnamese politician Hồ Chí Minh was a baker at the Omni Parker House during the early 1910s.