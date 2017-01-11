Lobster Rolls and Fried Clams: The Bivalves of a New England Heart

Over the past couple of years, America has fallen hard for one great New England classic: the lobster roll. And who can blame them? The best lobster rolls greet you with blushing claw meat spilling over the side of a toasted, buttery bun, and break apart under the weight of their own largesse. But another seafood specialty just as dear to New Englanders seems to mystify the rest of the country: the humble fried clam.

Both are iconic of the region. Both star ingredients harvested by some of the hardest-working people in the world, and that are crucial to our local fishing economy. The thing is, freshness isn't just important to both of them: It's their defining feature. If you haven't had a lobster roll here, you haven't had a lobster roll. And our fried clams are a whole different species -- literally.