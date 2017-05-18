This Lobster Roll Swaps the Bun for a Bacon & Cheese Taco Shell

What better way to celebrate warm weather and the countdown to Memorial Day Weekend than with a quintessential summer food? No, not ice cream or watermelon; we’re talking lobster rolls. And not just any old lobster roll. Instead of a split-top bun, The Highroller Lobster Co., a food cart based in Portland, Maine, stuffs lobster meat inside a crispy bacon & cheese taco shell.
“We were making lobster grilled cheese with bacon on the inside, and we were putting so much cheese inside of our sandwiches that they were overflowing onto the flat top and crisping up,” explains co-owner Andy Gerry. “So we figured why not make a taco shell out of it?”
The Highroller Lobster Co. got its start back in 2015, when owners Andy Gerry and Baxter Key wanted to offer street food to locals. Having both worked in the restaurant industry, they settled upon making the best lobster roll they could dream up, and decided that Maine was the perfect place to set up shop.
They make the Instagram-worthy concoction by filling each crispy bacon & cheese taco shell with vegetables, fresh Maine lobster meat, and a topping of homemade red pepper and jalapeño mayo. It’s got all the components of a bright summer dish, but with an uber-cheesy, Mexican-inspired twist.
Looking to get your hands around this beast? Since this lobster roll purveyor is a mobile business, the best way to track it down is by checking its Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook pages.
To find out more about these cheesy lobster roll tacos, check out the video above.
