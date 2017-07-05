Instead of Bread, This Breakfast Sandwich Is Made With Scallion Pancakes

Boston’s Mei Mei is giving the classic egg and cheese breakfast sandwich a Chinese twist: Instead of a bagel or English muffin, scallion pancakes bookend the sandwich. Run by a trio of siblings (one brother and two little sisters), Mei Mei -- which means "little sister" in Chinese -- combines Chinese and American components in its hit sandwich, the Double Awesome.
“Traditionally, scallion pancakes are served sliced up with a dipping sauce with soy sauce and vinegar in it,” explains chef and co-owner Irene Li. “The Double Awesome is not really a traditional way to serve a scallion pancake, but to us, any piece of bread can become a breakfast sandwich.”
To make the sandwich, crispy scallion pancakes are made fresh on the griddle, then topped with melted Vermont Cheddar cheese, a dousing of local greens pesto, and finished off with runny fried eggs. Two eggs, for that matter, which make the sandwich doubly awesome.
Check out the video above to see how this yolky hybrid is made.
