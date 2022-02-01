The 23 Most Romantic Restaurants in Boston
From dessert bars to exclusive sushi dinners, we’ve got date night covered.
Love is alive and well—a little overdue, even! So whether you’re celebrating an anniversary with your longtime boo or yearning to impress your latest app match, Boston’s got a romantic restaurant to serve your needs.
Some of the best restaurants in the city are home to swoon-worthy dining rooms and fireplaces that are perfect for a cozy date night, and laid-back neighborhood spots also make a great place to seal the deal. So with so many options, here are the most romantic restaurants in the city.
Asta
Asta flies just under the radar, which makes it the perfect place for a clandestine rendezvous. Chef Alex Crabb—a Noma and L’Espalier alum, so you know he’s good—just kills it year after year with high-concept fare in a congenial, Scandinavian-style space. It’s tasting-menu only, which is perfect for a stress-free night out: you simply sit back and wait to see what wonder Crabb will come up with next. And the space is so unlike any other in town that you’ll genuinely feel like you slipped out of the country for a night.
Bistro du Midi
Honestly, the French do everything better, especially romance. So don your most Euro-centric evening wear and lean into the sexy vibes. Upstairs, the roaring fireplace, white table linens, and stunning views set the tone, while the newly revamped bistro space downstairs is enchanting in its own right. Either way, you’re starting with a couple of Champagne cocktails then diving into a French- and New England-influenced menu spanning foie gras terrine, moules frites, filet mignon, and chocolate soufflé.
Branch Line
Chicken drippings are the way to a person’s heart. Sugar snap peas, too. Or a perfect rotisserie chicken. And black perigord truffles, come to think of it. In other words, Garrett Parker and Andrew Holden have assembled an idyllic menu for the starry-eyed sap. And what brings it home is the stupendous wine list and the team who serves it—they’re masters at picking the perfect bottle to set your heart (and your palate) aflutter.
75 Chestnut
This one feels straight out of a Nancy Meyers movie: An American comfort fare restaurant tucked away on a charming side street, complete with a black awning and two enormous windows facing the street. In other words, you want to save this one for someone special. As you’re splitting the molten chocolate cake and lingering over the last of your Willamette Valley Pinot, you’re bound to feel the love.
Contessa
A 4,000-square-foot rooftop trattoria space, luxuriously appointed in art deco details that almost pull you away from the sweeping city views (and, oh yeah, your date). The Italian bill invites you and your sweetie to dine on prosciutto from five different regions, tortellini en brodo, pizza, and dry-aged bistecca fiorentina. Start with a spritz, move onto a Negroni or Martini, and revel in a special evening spent literally above it all.
Coquette
Coquette boasts a ravishing, sexy interior befitting its name—not surprising coming from the team behind Yvonne’s, Ruka, Mariel, and Lolita. How can you lose? In keeping with its waterside locale, the restaurant celebrates coastal French cuisine, from raw bar offerings to crispy monkfish to wood fire-roasted fish and lobster—all celebratory fare for those so inclined. But landlubber lovers will hardly go hungry, what with the ribeye, porterhouse, and petite tender steak, all served with frites.
How to book: Via website
Deuxave
How romantic is Deuxave? So romantic that there’s literally a designated table for marriage proposals. Chef Chris Coombs and restaurateur Brian Piccini have nailed down all the must-haves for a beguiling evening, from the central fireplace to the floor-to-ceiling arched windows to a nationally celebrated wine program. Of course, you’re here for the ingredient-driven modern French menu, seductive in its own right, but you’d be forgiven if you and your plus-one skipped straight to desserts, where a decadent flourless chocolate cake and artisan cheese plate await.
Euno
We’re easy. Give us some exposed bricks and classic Sicilian fare, and we’re yours for the night. Euno offers both in spades, with a roaring fireplace and an impressive wine list to boot. Little wonder that this place books out for Valentine’s Day so far in advance. Pro tip: Step up your dapper game by booking a table in the candlelit wine grotto downstairs.
Frenchie
There’s a little Francophile in all of us, which is why it’s so hard to resist this intimate Parisian bistro-inspired space. The kitchen serves mostly small-plate versions of the classics, from escargot toast to beef bourguignon, plus 30 wines by the glass, all best shared with your paramour. True romance mandates you wait for your table in the back-room solarium, both due to the privacy and the dramatic floral backdrop. And if you find yourself waiting for a perpetually late date, you could do far worse than cozying up to the snug bar and sipping a French red while you wait.
Giulia
First date, ninth date, anniversary date, besties date… Giulia is perfect for them all. The cozy, intimate, brick-walled space is so dimly lit, it’s almost impossible not to feel romantic vibes. And the service is so far above what you might usually settle for that you’ll quickly relax into the evening—just in time to twirl delectable plates of housemade pasta before sharing bites of chocolate terrine. And when you inevitably return years later for your engagement party, be sure to snag the special-occasion pasta table.
Harvest
It’s romance for the erudite set. The farm-to-table menu, garden terrace, and fireplaces both inside and out attract all manner of couples who delight in seasonal pleasures. If you’re feeling indulgent, a stacked cheese plate and the revered chocolate tart will both do nicely.
Judy’s Bay
Remember Bondir’s cozy fireplace by its entrance? It’s back, thanks to the space’s new residents, Judy’s Bay—and this time, you can actually dine beside it. This new entry from wife-and-husband duo Kim Vo and Lukas Dow has brought New England-influenced izakaya to Cambridge, a Japanese twist on local seafood like lobster, clams, and quahogs. The bar menu spotlights sake and soju along with cocktails, beer, and wine. And when you book the fireside booth, you commit to the full omakase experience—yep, the perfect romantic experience.
How to book: To reserve the fireplace table, fill out the online form
Krasi
This Greek-inflected tapas and wine emporium is claiming its rightful place among Boston’s top date-night destinations—and not just because of the moody gray-and-blue interior. Meze, meze, meze! Charcuterie, cheeses, dips, and glorious small plates like moussaka tartar, filet mignon, marinated octopus, fried mussels, and a daily rotisserie number make up the bulk of the festive roster. Have we mentioned the tableside tzatziki? The eats, of course, demand wine pairings, specifically Greek selections sourced from Crete, Santorini, Ioannina, and other breezy European locales.
Mistral
Here’s a little secret: Mistral is the go-to date night restaurant for pretty much every long-term couple in town. It might be the moody, evocative lighting, or the soaring ceilings, or the sophisticated decor that transports you to Provence (or at least, to a Back Bay mansion you could never afford). Or it could just be the seductive French-Mediterranean menu that gifts you both seared foie gras and grilled thin-crust pizzas or dover sole meuniere and housemade linguini with tomatoes.
The Nautilus Pier 4
The second outpost of Nantucket’s revered Nautilus is definitely larger and more urbane than its predecessor, but still accessible and upbeat—perfect for date night. And have we mentioned those water views? Those familiar with the ACK original will be heartened to see so many familiar Asian-inspired dishes, but there are also many new additions to explore, including share-friendly offerings like a rotisserie-roasted Peking duck.
Newburyport Lighthouse
At the top of the preserved North Shore lighthouse, up a short ladder, and through a hatch door, sits a single table available for the most romantic private bookings. How enchanting is this place? Quoting directly from the operation’s dining rules: “It should go without saying, (but needs to be said for a few), that although our romantic lighthouse dinners are designed for lovers, it does not follow it is meant for love-making. Please save yourself, and our wait staff, from embarrassment by leaving that activity for the privacy of your home.” Yeah, it’s that good.
How to book: Via website
No Relation
Nothing says swanky dinner date quite like an extensive omakase dinner. So head to No Relation and take your time to revel in all the exquisite plates (up to 14!) courtesy of chef Colin Lynch. With just nine seats and two nightly services, the clandestine sushi den demands you slow down and savor the moment—and the heavenly Maine crab sunomono.
Oleana
Oleana has proven the world’s greatest date spot for vegetarian couples, given that the majority of the meze plates are totally meat-free. But even paleo pairs can’t deny the delicious allure of Oleana’s baked Alaska. And anyone who has spent more than a year or two living in this town has almost assuredly enjoyed at least one romantic meal on the twee patio.
Pammy's
Another romantic date, another intoxicating fireplace—this one double-sided. And there’s so much more that makes Pammy’s such an ambrosial date spot. The bracing cocktails will fuel conversation, the attentive but laid-back service will calm your nerves, and the perfectly executed new American cuisine will simply make you happy.
Talulla
It’s hard not to feel the love at Talulla. Husband and wife team Conor Dennehy and Danielle Ayer have created a space that overflows with affection, from the spare but cheery decor to flavor-forward dishes that reflect their passion for seasonal ingredients. And in a restaurant with just 12 tables, flawless service is assured. You’ll feel warm and fuzzy afterward, and not just because of those epic wine pairings. If you seek peak romance, book one of the six private greenhouses set up for wintertime outdoor dining.
Troquet On South
Here's a bit of life romantic dining advice: Go where the French expats go. The onetime Theater District mainstay, now ensconced in the Financial District, is still renowned for its wild wine cellar stocked with hard-to-find vintages from Argentina, Hungary, Spain, and France. Its champagne offerings alone guarantee an amorous adventure. But the food—oysters, steak tartare, duck breast, truffled chicken for two—is its own aphrodisiac. You can absolutely spring for the chocolate souffle as dessert, but why would you when the cheese plate awaits?
Woods Hill Pier 4
Once upon a time, those who were a-courting took their dates to Anthony’s Pier 4 for lobster, popovers, and old-school harborside ambiance. Now, another family-owned gem has taken over the highly coveted Seaport location—and, in doing so, provided a whole new generation with another wooing destination. Come for the caviar service, stay for the New England raw cheese, crispy lamb ribs, and IG-worthy shaved whelk, and try to snag a waterside patio igloo for peak allurement.
Zuzu's Petals
A cell phone-free wine and dessert bar? We can think of no greater space to revisit the art of romance. The curated wine list includes pours from France, Croatia, Slovenia, and the Finger Lakes, and there are even two orange wines currently gracing the menu. Desserts, meanwhile, skew classic and impeccable: tiramisu, creme brulee, almond torte, and vanilla bean chocolate mousse. And for those who seek a bit of savory, there’s always the local cheese board.
How to book: Via tablein