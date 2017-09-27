This Is the Pizza Donut of Your Dreams

Forget everything you know about donuts, because one Rhode Island bakery is rewriting the rules of this beloved pastry.
Located in Providence’s Fox Point neighborhood, PVDonuts is famous for crafting brioche-style donuts that are more buttery than sugary, and light and flaky like a croissant. This unique culinary method creates the perfect base for a variety of over-the-top flavors that rotate monthly to keep visitors on their toes about what the capital city’s first speciality donut shop will do next.
The most popular flavor, the pizza donut (yes, pizza. donut.), is PV’s traditional brioche pastry filled with red sauce, topped with fresh mozzarella melted in the oven, covered with even more cheese, and garnished with a pepperoni. An ode to Rhode Island’s official state drink, the coffee milk, another popular menu item is made by covering a donut with a homemade glaze that, according to owner and lead baker Lori Kettelle, tastes like “melted down coffee ice cream” -- and is topped with crushed Oreos, for good measure. For a more savory experience, the everything bagel donut is filled with a cream cheese mousse, glazed in a malted barley mixture, and finished off with a classic everything bagel seed mix.
In addition to brioche donuts, PVD also serves old-fashioned cake-like donuts, plenty of coffee options, and milk from Wright’s Dairy Farm. PVDonuts is closed Monday and Tuesday, and can easily sell out of its signature items, so get there early.
Watch the video above to learn more about Providence’s most spectacular donut and why you’ll (maybe) never eat regular pizza again.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.