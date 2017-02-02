boston's guide to catering your super bowl party

For the first four Pats Super Bowl appearances, you might have splurged on private room rentals, noisemakers, and sheet cakes with Brady’s image silkscreened onto the frosting. By number seven, you’ll want a quiet(er) Sunday at home with your closest friends. While the villainous Roger Goodell adds a layer of intrigue, and there’s always the over/under on how quickly Joe Buck mentions Deflategate, New England fans have been here before, so we might as well maximize our relaxation and let someone else do the Super Bowl party cooking. To that end, we’ve rounded up our favorite pick-up-and-go-home catering packages to let you focus your stress on our special teams play.
Uni Boston
Back Bay
Availability: $100 for four people; 24 hours advance notice needed. Email info@uni-boston.com to place an order.
One doesn’t typically equate “Super Bowl Sunday” with izakayas, but UNI chef Tony Messina happens to be a rabid Pats booster and he’s bringing a novel lineup of gourmet to-go platters: gochujang chicken wings, crispy wagyu beef dumplings with black vinegar dipping sauce, the deliciously incongruous White Castle Burger makimono roll (beef, pickles, lettuce, tomato, potato sticks, secret sauce), and the specially created “Brady Roll” (spicy tuna, avocado, puffed rice). May our defensive schemes be as clever.
Trina’s Starlite Lounge
Inman Square
Availability: A la carte; must order by Thursday 2/1. Email info@trinastarlitelounge.com to place order.
Chef Suzi Maitland is all about Southern comfort fare (read: guilt grub) that’s hard to justify any other time of year. So what are you spilling down the front of your vintage Bruschi jersey on Sunday? Mini corn dogs, pepperoni rolls, pigs in a blanket, chili, barbecue sweet potato chips with dip, and even a bit of pie (choose from pumpkin, bourbon pecan, apple cobbler, or hot chocolate mousse). If you’re balking at game-time bar-back duties, add in the Fallen Angel or Bloody Mary mixes to make cocktailing a bit more no-fuss.
Legal Sea Foods
All locations, excluding airports
Availability: $12 per half-gallon; pickup in restaurant only.
Because sometimes high-stakes football demands a trough of chowder, Legal is ladling out half-gallon servings of its well-regarded clam chowder as part of its, yes, “Souper Bowl” takeout special. Even better, the six-serving special clocks in at just $12 (normally $23.50) in honor of No. 12 himself. And if you’ve wasted your weekend plotting your betting squares strategy, no worries: You can pick up the soup on the day of the game.
Coppersmith
South Boston
Availability: Order 24 hours in advance. Orders can be placed online at www.CoppersmithBoston.com or by calling the restaurant directly at 617.658.3452.
Executive Chef Jason Heard is worried you’re looking less Gronk and more Danny Woodhead, which explains the mess of protein he wants to send you home with: brisket, bone-in jerk thighs, St. Louis ribs, homemade sausage loops, pork belly, smoked chicken, and pulled pork, plus sides like maple sweet potato mash, seared collard greens, cheddar grits, and chili mac & cheese. Score!
Tom’s BaoBao
Harvard Square
Availability: A la carte. 100 buns or more require 48 hours advance notice; email info@tomsbaobao.com to place order.
We love a good food pun as much as the next hack, so here goes: make it a “Super Bao-wl” celebration. Tom’s BaoBao launched its new catering program just in time for Sunday’s matchup, which means Chinese steamed buns will muscle out the Cool Ranch Doritos as your crowd’s chosen finger food. Fillings range from the classic (juicy pork, curry beef) to the veggie-friendly (sweet potato, bok choy, shiitake, and tofu).
Anna’s Taqueria
All locations
Availability: Prices vary. 24- to 48-hour advance notice required; email catering@annastaqueria.com to place order. Delivery available for an extra fee.
Has anyone ever been sad about game-day Mexican? Exactly. Anna’s is open for big-platter business, with everything from a DIY taco bar with all the accoutrements (65 tacos runs you $260) and mix-and-match burrito trays. And in honor of our fearless leader, No. 12, all orders come with a 12% discount.
Craigie on Main
Central Square
Availability: $85. Order by Friday. Place order here.
Pig’s head, pigskin -- it all goes together, in a “holy crap, I’m munching on a baby pig’s ear while watching Hogan score his fifth TD” sort of way. The “swanky” package, which serves up to six people, includes the aforementioned porcine noggin as well as wings, guacamole, sweet potato and peanut salad, and cornbread (add a rack of ribs or country sausages for an additional $25).
Restaurant Dante
Cambridge
Availability: Orders due by Thursday 2/1. Email events@restaurantdante.com to place order.
Chef Dante de Magistris doesn’t want anyone going hungry by halftime, which means a party platter menu available at this location, and his other two restaurants, il Casale Cucina Italiana and il Casale Cucina Campana. Basically, you’re carbo-loading on the players’ behalf, with your choice of pastas (tufoli, radiatore, strozzapreti), sauces (tomato basil, puttanesca, ragu bolognese), lasagna (vegetarian or meat ragu), meat (meatballs, chicken scallopini), and veggie (broccoli rabe or green salad).
Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar
South Boston
Availability: A la carte; order 24 hours in advance. Call 617-917-5626 to place order (delivery available on request).
The “taco box” sounds like a modest offering, but it’s actually a Pandora’s box of DIY deliciousness. Your taco choices include Baja fried fish, grilled avocado, and blackened swordfish, and after that it’s sides like bacon guac, loco chips, and roasted corn salsa. And not that the Loco folks don’t think the world of your intellect, but just in case someone’s confused about the art of the proper taco build, there are instructions included.
Smoke Shop
Kendall Square
Availability: Order 48 hours in advance; call 617-577-RIBS to place order.
Chef Andy Husbands would be super sad if you resigned yourself to chips and dip, so his massive Super Bowl packages are all about grade A ‘cue. The Halftime Hero option stuffs the guts of 22 folks and includes five dozen wings, five racks of ribs, five dozen pork sliders, a tray of mac & cheese, and cornbread ($470). Then there’s the far more modest Upgraded Tailgate for 10 folks, featuring a smorgasbord of cold fried chicken, two sides, and gravy or ranch dressing ($140).
Urban Grape
South End
Availability: Email orders@theurbangrape.com to arrange yours.
So, you’ve secured a menu of bao, barbecue, bolognese, and Baja fish tacos. What the hell are you drinking with all of this? The folks at Urban Grape are here to elevate your game-day imbibing. Shoot an email to the staff with your menu particulars, and they’ll make wine, beer, spirit, and sake pairing suggestions. Even better, they’re offering Saturday deliveries so you don’t have to brave the foolishly unprepared crowds.
Sign up here for our daily Boston email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun the Hub has to offer.
-
1. UNI Sashimi Bar370 Commonwealth Ave, Boston
-
2. Trina's Starlite Lounge3 Beacon St, Somerville
-
3. Legal Sea Foods Harborside270 Northern Ave, Boston
-
4. Coppersmith40 W 3rd St, Boston
-
5. Tom's Bao Bao84 Winthrop St, Cambridge
-
6. Anna's Taqueria822 Somerville Ave, Cambridge
-
7. Craigie on Main853 Main St, Cambridge
-
8. Restaurant Dante40 Edwin H Land Blvd, Cambridge
-
9. il Casale50 Leonard St, Belmont
-
10. Il Casale Lexington1727 Massachusetts Ave, Lexington
-
11. Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar412 West Broadway, Boston
-
12. Smoke Shop BBQ1 Kendall Sq, Cambridge
-
13. The Urban Grape303 Columbus Ave, Boston
Ken Oringer's crown jewel of a sashimi bar made a name for itself when it was tucked into Clio, the Back Bay French restaurant that used to occupy the Eliot Hotel. Once Clio closed, Uni expanded into the entire space. Aside from stunning raw fish dishes, the restaurant serves adventurous hot plates and a late-night ramen menu. All the fish is sourced from Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market or New England fishermen.
The exterior of Trina's Starlite Lounge looks like your typical dive (could it be the Miller High Life sign?), but once inside, you'll discover a hip, retro-style diner and bar that's serving up killer takes on American classics like hot dogs, burgers, and chili, plus craft beer and seasonal cocktails. Come at night for the local brews, chili-cheese fries, and double-patty cheeseburger, and on weekend mornings for Bloody Marys and the Good Ol' Breakfast Sandy: a buttermilk biscuit with cheese, two eggs over easy, and your choice of bacon, sausage, or chipotle-tomato jam.
The mother of all Legal Sea Foods, Legal Harborside is the upscale seafood chain's flagship restaurant on the Boston Waterfront. The 20,000sqft space takes over three floors, each with a different concept. The first floor is a nod to the restaurant's heritage as a casual all-day seafood market, complete with picnic tables and an oyster bar (up to 14 varieties of oysters are offered daily). On the second floor, a more formal dining room serves a sophisticated menu (you won't find any lobster rolls up here). Finally, overlooking the harbor on the third floor is a massive roof deck with wines by the glass, sushi, and small bites.
Set in a former copper foundry, this massive South Boston restaurant space features an 88-seat dining room, a 75-seat bar area, a WiFi-equipped coffeeshop, two food trucks, a seasonal patio and accompanying floating bar, and a roof deck with an Airstream bar. So yeah, the Coppersmith has a lot to offer. The food menu is pretty classic American, and the beer menu largely emphasizes New England craft brews.
Tom's is a spinoff of a China-based bao chain, and while it's postured as a quick counter-serve, it doesn't dole out hastily made bao at light speed in the style of traditional fast-casual spots. Committed to showcasing the handiwork behind steamed buns, the kitchen team stuffs and cinches the doughy bao pouches in an open kitchen enclosed by glass windows. Pork, curry beef, and vegetarian-friendly sweet potato buns are served from steaming bamboo baskets. Eat quick and carefully -- those juicy buns are hot and prone to sogginess.
Anna's Taqueria is a local mini-chain that's beloved by Bostonians for its simple Mexican food. The casual spot serves a standard menu packed tight with creamy guac, salty tortilla chips, and foil-wrapped burritos that literally stand on their own. Grilled steak and roast pork are foolproof fillings, but the grilled veggie medley caters to the meat-averse without skimping on volume. If you can stomach it, order the monstrous, off-menu Cubio Burrito -- it weighs 4lbs and you'll get some major street cred for conquering it.
Chef and owner Tony Maws' Craigie on Main serves French-accented bistro food in Central Square. The à la carte and tasting menus are constantly changing with exciting new dishes, but one signature remains: The Burger. The half-pound patty blends brisket, short rib, bone marrow, and suet into one unforgettable burger that reached peak food fame when it graced the cover of Bon Appétit.
Situated in the Royal Sonesta Hotel right on the Charles, Restaurant Dante serves a modern Italian menu and wine list with a view. Enjoy your grilled octopus, slow roasted duck gnocchi, poached Artic Char with roasted turnips, or hyper-fresh beef “Cut of the Day” in the simple, elegant, and light-drenched restaurant. Or if the weather is warm, have your meal on the spacious patio with a local brew or a specialty, house-infused cocktails like the Black Dhalia (cranberry black tea vodka, lemon, and house-made grenadine) or the Beatrix Kiddo (tequila, mint, cucumber, lime, and habanero vinegar). If you try nothing else, give the traditional, rich, custardy Tiramisu a try… you won’t be disappointed.
Chef Dante de Magistris' Il Casale revels in tradition, both of Italian cuisine and Belmont history. An 1899 firehouse, complete with the original fire pole and brick walls, serves as the backdrop for a buzzy dining room where most of the dishes are inspired by Magistris' grandmother's recipes, like the polpette meatballs that literally melt in your mouth when they meet your tongue. Other standouts include a cloud-like burrata that gets a crunchy juxtaposition from almonds and pistachios, and butternut squash ravioli whose a slightly sweet taste comes from a combination of brown butter, sage, and amaretti cookies.
Campania is the inspiration behind the old-world recipes served at this rustic restaurant in Lexington. Paying homage to their family's home, Chef Dante de Magistris and his brothers Damian and Filippo tour the Southwestern region of Italy with dishes ranging from lasagna with meat ragu to pan-roasted salmon with a horseradish-pistachio crust. You'll want to pair your plate with cocktails like the refreshing and tart Campari martini, which mixes blood orangecello with house-infused fig-apricot-citrus vodka.
The Baja menu at this Southie spot emphasizes bright and summery tacos and inventive oyster dishes. Loco's fried fish taco has a tropical edge thanks to a topping of pineapple aioli, while oysters -- when not served cold over flavored ice -- are grilled over charcoal with red pepper butter and ash salsa. More than 40 tequilas and mezcals are available, either straight or in zesty cocktails like the wicked hot Little Devil.
Competitive BBQ pitmaster and Hell’s Kitchen alum Andy Husbands combines standard platters of pulled pork, ribs, and burnt ends with modern interpretations like Korean brisket with kimchee and Thai fried chicken at his Kendall Square barbecue joint. The Smoke Shop's Southern inspirations are obvious in its beverage program, which emphasizes brown liquor and cocktails like the Skinny Dennis, a frozen concoction of coffee, espresso, brandy, milk, and bourbon.
The Urban Grape looks like the lovechild of an Apple store and a library: Sporting sleek white walls and chairs, ceiling lights made from old-school Roman fermenting vessels, and bookshelves stacked with 760 different wines, it's just as intimidating as an Apple store, too. But lucky for you, the staff at this spacious South End spot are plenty approachable and more than happy to guide you through the selection process -- whether you put blind faith in their expert opinion, or take advantage of one of the weekly free tastings, educational events, or the futuristic wine-tasting machines that dispense samples.