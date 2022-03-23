Support Women's History Month by Ordering from These Restaurants in Boston

International Women’s Day may have come and gone, but communities around the country, particularly in Boston, have a number of women-owned businesses that can—and should—be recognized all year long. According to WGBH, a 2021 report in collaboration with the Boston Mayor's Office of Women's Advancement, Massachusetts Competitive Partnership, and Deloitte, showed that women are considered the fastest-growing, highest-performing, and most economically underutilized subsegment of entrepreneurs. However, there are still challenges for women in business, particularly when it comes to investments. For example, a 2018 study by Boston Consulting Group and MassChallenge found that businesses founded by women outperformed those founded by men, despite receiving less than half of the investment capital. That said, there are still significant obstacles women business owners are left to face. The good news? You can show your support throughout the year with something as simple as a takeout order from some of Boston’s best restaurants. From Asian fusion to French to Mediterranean, Boston’s restaurant scene is packed with some of the most creative and delicious dishes that are nearby and ready for pickup or delivery. To get you thinking on what to order next, we’ve rounded up a bunch of perfectly crafted plates by women-owned restaurants and women business owners in and around the city—and to make things even easier, they can all be found on Grubhub.

Signature Burger at Saltie Girl Back Bay

Kathy Sidell is a familiar name within the Boston culinary scene. She grew up in the restaurant business and later joined forces with her sister, Stephanie Sokolove of Stephanie’s on Newbury, to create the all-powerful Sidell Hospitality. Under Sidell Hospitality, Sidell owns and operates Back Bay’s Saltie Girl, a new-age seafood spot for those who take salty over sweet. That’s what brings us to the restaurant’s Saltie Girl burger, a three-beef blend burger covered in an “angry sauce,” stacked with gruyere, avocado, pork belly, and, finally, placed on the top bun, some fried lobster. While the meal comes with a side of fries, we recommend adding an order of its famous seal salt and vinegar chips—they’re so good that the restaurant released an entire line of chips you can buy online.

Smoked Pork Mac & Cheese at Stillwater Downtown

Boston’s—if not the country’s queen of comfort food—Chef Sarah Wade of Stillwater knows how to get customers’ mouth watering with her self-proclaimed “sexy snacks.” In 2018, Wade won Food Network’s Chopped Gold Medal Games. She’s also worked everywhere from New York to Texas, adding her native Oklahoman touch to each plate. So when it comes to Stillwater, you’re sure to pick up on some flavorful, buttery bites, like the Smoked Pork Mac & Cheese made with house-smoked pork, super cheesy mac and cheese, and topped with buttered Ritz cracker crumbs. To save for later, make sure you grab an order of the Everything Bagel popcorn with warm butter to drizzle—chef’s kiss.

Shrimp Po’ Boy sandwich at Soleil Roxbury

Chef Cheryl Straughter is no stranger to the Boston food scene. In 1996, she opened Keith’s Place at Grove Hall, which served up soul food and remained open until 2006. Straughter later returned to the local restaurant business in 2018 with Soleil, after completing a culinary arts program and her master’s in social work. Now, alongside her son and co-owner, Keith Allyn Motley, the two are the forces behind Soleil’s Southern-style breakfast and lunch specials. While the menu is hard to choose from, with some customers saying the fried chicken and catfish fall off the bone, nothing beats Soleil’s Louisiana Classic: a.k.a. its Shrimp Po’ Boy sandwich. It features fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato, and homemade remoulade sauce. To wash down the sandwich, make sure to add its house iced tea to your cart.

Anatolian Flatbread at Trade Seaport

Led by James Beard Award-winning Chef Jody Adams and partners Sean Griffing and Eric Papachristos, Trade serves travel-inspired dishes influenced by Mediterranean, Asian, and North African flavors. Chef Adams also co-owns Back Bay’s Porto, Fenway’s Saloniki Greek, and had been the owner of the since closed (but beloved) Rialto in Cambridge. At Trade, Adam creates dishes to help transport you to your coastal paradise, and the flatbreads are not to be skipped out on. With two on the menu, we’re going with the Anatolian, a vegetarian-friendly flatbread (so is the Mushroom flatbread), with spinach, leek, Kasseri cheese, and dill.

Eggwich at Blunch South End

Guy Fieri-approved, owner and Chef Nikki Christo’s Blunch has remained a South End staple since 2008. Tucked away under a classic Boston brownstone, Blunch is known for its pressed sandwiches, salads, and sweets, but especially its Eggwich— a frittata-style bagel sandwich customized to your liking. First, you’ll need to choose your bagel (Blunch has all the essentials from everything to wheat to gluten-free bagels). Then, you’ll choose your meats (you can skip on meats and protein if you’d prefer). Last but not least, choose your add-ons if you so please, with options like aioli, spicy aioli, honey dijon, fried shallots, hot Italian cherry peppers, and plenty more.

Funky Chicken Ramen at Hojoko Fenway

In Fenway’s Verb Hotel, you’ll find Hojoko, a rock 'n' roll-inspired Japanese tavern with colorful cocktails and big flavors. Owned by husband-and-wife duo Chef Tim and Nancy Cushman, the two have spent 35 years in the culinary industry, not to mention they’re behind city favorite o ya, where Nancy reigns as the in-house certified advanced sake professional. In fact, in 2016, the Japan Society of Boston recognized Nancy with the Distinguished Professional and Cultural Achievement Award for her work at o ya and contributions to the community. So if you’re on the fence about your next takeout order, Hojoko steps up to the plate (no pun intended)—in particular, its Funky Chicken ramen, which features a 48-hour chicken broth, soy egg, menma, and robata-grilled koji chicken.

BLT with Poached Egg at Flour Bakery Back Bay

Flour is another Boston foodie favorite, with locations scattered in and outside of the city. But with delivery as an option, there’s really no reason to leave your house to enjoy a perfectly satisfying breakfast or lunch (unless you’re all about the coffee shop aesthetic). Brought to you by James Beard Award-winning baker Joanne Chang (also of South End’s Myers + Chang), Flour’s menu has some of the best baked goods in New England, including Chef Chang’s famous Sticky Sticky Bun, loaded with sticky caramel and topped with toasted pecans. But that’s not all: If we’re talking takeout orders, make sure you check out Flour’s sandwich menu, particularly the BLT with Poached Egg. You can also add a side of bacon to your order if you’re feeling extra savory (or another sticky bun if you’re feeling sweet).

Pork Dumplings at Double Chin Chinatown

Founded by sisters Gloria and Emily Chin, Double Chin (get it?) serves up classic Chinese cuisine with a modern twist, including its true masterpiece: its signature and super famous Cube Toast (french toast sticks stuffed in one big french toast cube). Considering how messy Cube Toast takeout can get, Double Chin has some stellar and traditional savory bites, including its pork dumplings. Enjoy them pan fried or steamed with ginger sesame soy on the side for dipping. But if you happen to visit its Chinatown location in the future, some dishes and sides are served in a pretty creative fashion, like in an empty SPAM can or cardboard ramen cup.

Niko Pita at Saloniki Fenway, Harvard, and MIT

Built on the concept of legendary Greek hospitality, Chef Jody Adams along with partners Eric Papachristos and Jonathan Mendez, bring you Saloniki, a humble sandwich shop located within Central Square, Fenway, and Harvard Square. Standard souvlakis are always a crowd-pleaser, but when it comes to the pita Saloniki steps it up a notch. Its Niko Pita comes packed with chicken thighs, greens, onions, tzatziki, secret sauce, and fries—not on the side (unless you prefer), but wrapped inside. Plus, it’s only a measly $6! What’s more, Saloniki’s ingredients are locally-sourced and meals are made completely from scratch.

Mofongo at Vejigantes Restaurant South End

When it comes to dominating the Latin food scene, Boston-based culinary couple Hector and Nivia Pina have brought some of the best cuisines to South End’s Cuban-inspired Doña Habana, Cambridge’s Spanish/Caribbean La Fábrica Central, and Roxbury’s Dominican-focused Merengue. But their restaurant, Vejigantes in the South End, is a tropical takeout dream. Bringing you authentic, powerful Puerto Rico-inspired flavors, the Pinas deliver a true Latin dining experience with every bite. A must-try is its mofongo, a traditional mashed plantain dish stuffed with either pork or chicken inside (customers recommend the pork).

