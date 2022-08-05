The 11 Best Deals You Can Score During Dine Out Boston

Boston is home to spectacular cuisine 365 days a year, but spring and summer usher in some truly incredible opportunities for Bay State gourmands thanks to Dine Out Boston. Established back in 2001, this food-focused event occurs for two weeks each March and August, with the Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau working with local restaurants to highlight some of the finest dining experiences available in the city.

Participating businesses are charged with crafting a curated tasting menu for patrons, offering set lunches for $22, $27, or $32 and dinners for $36, $41, $46. Although reservations are strongly recommended, participation is as simple as ever, with no tickets required to take part in the festivities.

From refined coastal French fare to perfectly crafted Hunanese cuisine, there’s no shortage of spectacular restaurants involved this summer. While there are more than 100 different venues to choose from in total, the following 10 are certain to please.