Where to Order Your Work From Home Lunch in Boston

As you continue to adjust to life indoors, it’s important to remember that you can show love to your favorite local restaurants by cueing up your usual lunches from home. Check out our list of options throughout different Boston neighborhoods offering takeout and/or delivery for your lunch breaks. Don’t forget, you can also visit their websites to see if they’re accepting donations, Venmo requests, or selling gift cards online to further show your support.
Send Foodz : Send Noodz
Allston
Roxy’s Grilled Cheese
Order on Uber Eats
A hearty favorite, Roxy’s Grilled Cheese is open for takeout at the Allston location while delivery is currently free through Uber Eats from 11am to 10pm. Nothing like a midday melt with a side of poutine to help get you through that conference call.
Ballston
Harvard Gardens
Order by calling 617-523-2727
With loaded salads, pizzas, sandwiches, and burgers, Harvard Gardens has plenty of lunch options to mull over. The Beacon Hill restaurant is offering take-out and curbside delivery everyday from 11:30am to 8:30pm and 50% off from 2pm to 5pm.
Charlestown
Warren Tavern
Order through Grubhub
Charlestown’s beloved and historic tavern is open for delivery starting at 11am. Choose from classics like chicken tenders and clam chowder for your daily dose of comfort food.
Monument Restaurant & Tavern
Order takeout on ToastTab and delivery on Caviar
Monument Restaurant & Tavern is open for pickup and delivery from 11am to 9:45pm. Choose from lighter options like a chopped kale salad or if you’re a bit hungrier, their Nashville-style hot chicken sandwich is something to consider.
Chestnut Hill
Oath Pizza
Order online
For those lunchtime pizza lovers, Oath Pizza is available for delivery and takeout starting at 11am at its Chestnut Hill, Davis Square, Central Square locations and 12pm at their Fenway location. Remember that this also makes for solid leftovers to look forward to the next day.
Dorchester
50Kitchen
Order by calling 617.474.2433
Dorchester’s fast casual fusion style restaurant 50Kitchen has lunch takeout available, but you have to keep an eye on its Instagram for the latest dates, times, and menu items.
Downtown
The Halal Guys
Order delivery through Uber Eats, Postmates, and Grubhub
With takeout and delivery from 11am to 10pm, you can still get your hands on some lunchtime gyro or falafel platters from The Halal Guys.
Downtown Crossing
Chicken & Rice Guys
Order takeout here or delivery online
A go-to food truck in the city, Chicken & Rice Guys is open for pick-up at their Downtown Crossing location and delivery Monday through Saturday starting at 11am.
Jamaica Plain
Brassica Kitchen + Cafe
Order takeout on ToastTab
To spice up your lunch, order takeout from JP’s Brassica Kitchen + Cafe. The kitchen will be cooking up meals 9am to 3pm Tuesday through Sunday, with choices like fries and aioli and miso Brussels.
Soup Shack
Order takeout on Chow Now
Soup Shack, known for its ramen and pho, is offering pick-up at both the Brookline and JP locations. You can swing by any day of the week to grab your meal starting at 11:30am.
Newbury Street
Trident Booksellers & Cafe
Order takeout on ToastTab and delivery on Uber Eats
If you and your roommate are working from home together, Trident Booksellers & Cafe is offering delectable specials for two including chicken and waffles, tofu scrambles, and antioxidant smoothies with granola and yogurt.
North End
Tenoch
Order takeout online
With locations in the North End, Medford, and Somerville, Tenoch is known for its tortas lineup and classic Mexican, now open everyday for pickup from 11am to 9pm.
Seaport
Bartaco
Order online
As one of the most lively eateries in Seaport, Bartaco is offering curbside takeout and delivery everyday from 11am to 9pm. Choose from signature tacos including baja fish, cauliflower portobello, and so many more delicious options. Heads up, the restaurant doesn’t accept cash payment for your takeout orders.
Southie
Lulu Green
Order takeout online and delivery on Caviar
Open Tuesday through Sunday, Southie’s café and juice bar is open for delivery and pickup from 11am to 3pm. Get your fix of grain bowls, green smoothies, and tasty organic juices for a feel-good lunch.
