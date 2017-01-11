Charleston's Biscuit Bucket List

Biscuits are not just for special occasions here; they aren’t extras and they aren’t afterthoughts. In Charleston they are everyday essentials. The golden-topped beauties nestle in breadbaskets, they snuggle under gravy, they get topped with chicken or cheese or blueberries or eggs, but they always must be hot, fluffy, and just the right amount of flaky.
How does a great, bucket-list worthy biscuit stand out from the everyday kind? By being a meal unto its own with a topping or three. We can’t help but map our favorites -- the ones every Charlestonian has to have in his eating repertoire -- and kindly suggest that you add a whole lot of gravy to this best-of biscuit bucket list.
The best bacon, egg, and pimento cheese
Callie's Hot Little BiscuitAddress and Info
Upper King
These petite biscuits have a national following, but many may not know that Callie’s also makes some of the best pimento cheese (a Southern staple) in the South, too. Bring them together with bacon and a fluffy egg, and this mini munchie will cure what ails you -- or even soak up some of the fun you’ve had to drink during a late weekend night.
Best buttermilk biscuits
Poogan’s PorchAddress and Info
French Quarter
Start with a classic basket of buttery goodness here. Poogan’s has been perfecting its buttermilk biscuit recipe since the 1970s, and so a crusty top makes way for a tender interior begging for more butter. A basket of these babies is especially good for brunch on the porch (with mimosas, of course), but be warned: afternoon napping is likely.
Best place to get the Charleston Nasty
Hominy GrillAddress and Info
Canonborough
This biscuit is notorious for having been featured on countless television shows -- but don’t you dare think that this beloved all-day breakfast is blase. Here, a fluffy biscuit is topped with fried chicken, sausage gravy, and cheddar cheese that’s so nasty you can’t help but love it. Make sure to Instagram your exploits, and tag Anthony Bourdain. We're sure he won’t mind.
The best biscuit & gravy
The GroceryAddress and Info
Cannonborough
The Grocery’s biscuit proves that gravy is an equal-opportunity player -- this gravy is vegetarian-friendly. Morel mushroom gravy, a Parmesan sunny-side-up egg, fava bean vinaigrette, and charred ramps are tucked under all that umami. But per the restaurant's focus on seasonal ingredients, the players on this brunch menu item will change with the leaves. What will not change, however, is the jealousy of tablemates will have when this veggie-focused grub lands on your table.
The best garden biscuit
Harold's CabinAddress and Info
Wagener Terrace
This place is anything but “shrimp & grits Charleston” (though it does that real well, too), but Wagener Terrace is laser-focused on making vegetables ultra-delicious. Case in point: this biscuit. Shishito peppers, matchstick beets, Gruyere, and mushrooms come together with the fluffiest of scrambled eggs to create a masterpiece of color that tastes better than it looks. Go ahead, you meat eaters; it wouldn’t hurt you to have a veggie now and again.
Our favorite Beauregard Benedict
The Glass OnionAddress and Info
Avondale/West Ashley
Biscuits that start with buttermilk and lots of butter get even better at The Glass Onion. Sure, you could go for a jelly topper, but why play small? Instead, clear your calendar for the rest of the day and order the Beauregard Benedict, which is topped with Belle's sausage, Belle's sausage gravy, and a sunny-side-up egg. It’s no light brunch, but then again, you didn’t come here for granola.
The best black pepper biscuits & gravy
HuskAddress and Info
French Quarter
As befits its M.O., Husk elevates a classic (in this case, the buttermilk biscuit) by adding black pepper to the dough. What results is a spicy bite that is then slathered in silky gravy with tender sausage chunks, all artfully/messily placed on a butcher board. This one is listed as a starter on the brunch menu, but it could be a whole meal.
The best beef tallow biscuits with horseradish creme
SperoAddress and Info
Eastside
It’s hard not to order the bread sampler here (we couldn’t resist), but don’t let the variety keep you from really taking in the layers of flavor in the beef tallow biscuit with horseradish creme. Sure, it’s square and a little denser than most biscuits, but you’ll be fighting to avoid sharing this one. It’s like a memory of sopping leftover steak juice and horseradish cream with the last of your bread. Except it’s not a memory; it’s right in front of you. Dig in.
Sign up here for our daily Charleston email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.
-
1. Callie's Hot Little Biscuit476 1/2 King St, Charleston
-
2. Poogan's Porch72 Queen St, Charleston
-
3. Hominy Grill207 Rutledge Ave, Charleston
-
4. The Grocery4 Cannon St, Charleston
-
5. Harold's Cabin247 Congress St, Charleston
-
6. The Glass Onion1219 Savannah Hwy, Charleston
-
7. Husk76 Queen St, Charleston
-
8. Spero616 Meeting St, Charleston
Maybe you need a coffee and a cinnamon biscuit in the morning, and a chicken biscuit loaded with pimento cheese late at night. Hey, we don’t judge. In fact, we are probably in line behind you at Callie's Hot Little Biscuit, an alleyway-turned-cozy cafe where all the biscuits are made by hand with no machines involved.
Poogan’s Porch—part of a famed Charleston brand—serves traditional Southern cooking in a Victorian townhouse, complete with porch seating and a massive wine cellar. It's one of the most popular destinations in town with a documented ghost story and some seriously impressive decor, luring in locals and tourists alike to this classic upscale eatery with wonderful updated cocktails.
Hominy is a relaxed eatery in Canonborough dishing up some of Chucktown’s most delicious Lowcountry classics. James Beard Award-winning chef Robert Stehling has built a landmark— you can’t miss the bright red exterior—complete with a mural that (rightly) states, “Grits are Good For You.” Everyone from Anthony Bourdain to Anthony Hopkins has enjoyed a meal in this restored Charleston single house because the menu is filled with iconic dishes (think fried okra and sausage gravy) prepared fresh and well.
This Cannonborough eatery evokes memories of an old-school small town grocery serving foods from local farmers and fishermen. The frequently changing menu always reads like a beautiful love letter to the Lowcountry’s bounty, and chef Kevin Johnson knows how to perfectly prepare heirloom vegetables. The restaurant also has an in-house canning program to preserve fresh produce, and an excellent cocktail program features ingredients as rich in quality as the dishes.
What began as a neighborhood grocery outpost in the 1920s has today turned into one of the best breakfast spots in the Westside. The menu is health-conscious and vegetable-forward (not surprising, considering that the kitchen sources most of their ingredients from the rooftop garden), serving up regional fare like the garden biscuit -- a vibrant mélange of Shishito peppers, mushrooms, beets, and gruyere melted over perfectly scrambled eggs, all served on a fresh, flaky biscuit. The cottage-like space is peppered with kitschy décor, but it’s pretty cozy; for those determined to get a highly coveted table at this walk-ins only spot, we suggest you arrive on the early side of brunch.
This consistently good spot offers Lowcountry-meets-Louisiana fare, and it’s actually a favorite of chefs on their off days. The Glass Onion has a menu full of comfort food, with a little touch of elegance and seasonal ingredients. We recommend the shrimp & grits, however it's not always the same. Chef Chris Stewart folds in delicious rotating specialties -- from root vegetables in the winter to anything green for spring -- to make this dish stand out.
Headed by two-time James Beard award-winning chef Sean Brock, Husk's menu is unique not only because of its interesting takes on Southern favorites, but also because the menu changes twice a day. Housed in an historic 1800s Charleston mansion, the environs themselves are enough to make you lick your lips: the interior reads more like a stately residential home than a restaurant serving honey-lacquered duck with pickled blueberries and rabbit-pimento loafs. Long waits can be avoided at the adjacent and more casual The Bar at Husk, standing apart in a brick warehouse. In addition to a stunning list of some 50 bourbons, including its own barrel of the coveted Pappy Van Winkle, a seat at the more casual bar increases your odds of scoring the must-order, iconic Husk burger: two 100% chuck patties infused with Benton’s bacon, and griddled with onions shaved onto the patty before being topped with American cheese, bread & butter pickles, and Brock's own special sauce.
For Spero, "seasonal and thoughtful" is the name of the food game. Their menu of small plates is locally sourced whenever possible and highlights the interplay of produce and protein in interesting, unique and fresh flavor combinations. As for the atmosphere? You won't see waiters in aprons or flaming dishes with foam or foie gras. The space is casual and inviting with simple decor and a bar that serves a 40-ounce High Life in a champagne flute for $7.50. There's no pretension to be found, just excellent food.