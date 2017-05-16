The Best Brunch in Every Charleston Neighborhood

Share on Facebook

Hampton Park The Park Cafe Address and Info Park Cafe is arguably one of the prettiest restaurants in all of Charleston. But PC’s not just a pretty face; it’s got some of the freshest, tastiest food north of Calhoun. The space is bright and airy, and the offerings tend to be a little on the lighter side (like the The Park Lettuces salad with pickled shiitake), perfect for those of you who still need to be, ugh, productive afterwards.

Eastside Bar Mash Address and Info One of the newest restaurants on the Charleston culinary scene, Bar Mash is already making its mark in a serious way. It doesn’t start serving brunch until 2pm on Sundays, but keeps it coming until 1am. We recommend the fried oysters & boudin, foie gras French toast, or the corned beef & tots. If you’re needing a little hair of the dog, ask Teddy the bartender to make you a Bloody. You won’t regret it.

Lower King Caviar & Bananas Address and Info This little gourmet market & cafe is nestled just a block off of King St near the College of Charleston’s campus. The newly introduced brunch features an eclectic variety of options for different diets and tastes -- but nothing can beat the crispy chicken buttermilk biscuit (Southern fried chicken topped with scrambled egg, aged Cheddar, and tasso gravy on a flaky buttermilk biscuit). It’s not on anyone’s diet list, but it sure is tasty.

NoMo Edmund’s Oast Address and Info The first thing you’ll notice when walking into Edmund’s Oast will be the giant wall of beer. The second thing is all the meat hanging around (probably not the best place to bring your vegetarian friend). When it comes to brunch at this sophisticated brewpub, you’d be an idiot not to try some of the charcuterie that Edmund’s does so well (is it ever too early for charcuterie? Nope.) paired with an order of the cornbread w/ honey butter, and maybe the PB&J beer if it’s on tap.

Upper King Indaco Address and Info One might not normally associate brunch with Italian food, but one would be wrong because Indaco is a delicious and underappreciated brunch spot. While it offers some of its popular dinner options (like the black pepper tagliatelle) during brunch on Sundays, it’s the breakfast-themed options that are truly unique. Like the eggs al forno (with Italian sausage, caramelized onions, arugula, tomatoes, and pecorino Romano cheese), for example. Oh, and be sure to try the Nutella pizza with bananas and pecans. You can thank us later.

Folly Beach Lost Dog Cafe Address and Info If you want to try the best biscuits and gravy you’ve ever eaten in your life while surrounded by hundreds of pictures of puppies, then you need to change into your stretchy pants and hightail it (pun intended) to Lost Dog Cafe on Folly Beach. The cozy cafe is a favorite of locals and tourists alike, and is perpetually busy, so be prepared to wait for a while to get a table. Help pass the time by grabbing a Mason jar mimosa or Bloody Mary from the bar to sip on while you wait.

Isle of Palms Sea Biscuit Cafe Address and Info When you’re looking for a solid, no-frills brunch that satisfies your need for grease and eggs, Sea Biscuit Cafe definitely hits the spot. It's been a staple on IOP for more than 27 years, so it must be doing something right. But be warned! It’s cash only, so leave the plastic at home. We recommend trying the crab cake Benedict with a side of shrimp & gravy.

Johns Island Fat Hen Address and Info Johns Island might be off the beaten path a bit, but Fat Hen makes it worth the drive. Marrying the best of Lowcountry cuisine with French classics results in culinary masterpieces like the pulled BBQ duck sandwich, topped with house-made BBQ sauce, bacon blue cheese slaw, and pommes frites. C'est magnifique.

Mount Pleasant The Granary Address and Info Chef Brannon Florie’s cozy farm-inspired restaurant just got a major facelift in the form of a brand new location and updated menu in Mount Pleasant. Luckily, it also just reintroduced its brunch menu’s which features creative fare like the duck & waffles with pickled peaches, apples, jalapeño-peach jam, buttermilk brown butter waffle, sorghum syrup, hot sauce. Pair it with a zesty Moscow Mule made with house-made ginger beer, if you’re feeling a little frisky.

North Charleston Madra Rua Address and Info Located in the coolest neighborhood in North Charleston -- Park Circle -- Madra Rua is an Irish pub that’s a favorite among locals for its authentic Irish recipes and ice-cold layered drafts. On Saturdays & Sundays, it serves one of the best and heartiest brunches in North Chuck, featuring favorites like the Irish eggs Benedict w/ house-made corned beef, or the giant breakfast burger.

Sullivan’s Island Obstinate Daughter Address and Info One of Sullivan’s Island’s newest and most popular restaurants, Obstinate Daughter’s brunch menu has a bit of everything. For those of you needing your sugar fix first thing in the morning, we recommend the French toast with local berries. If you’re more into the savory options, you can’t go wrong with the OD skillet, chock-full of potatoes, chorizo, mushrooms, and eggs. Or get both. We’re not the boss of you.

West Ashley Early Bird Diner Address and Info Early Bird Diner is frequently found on “best of” lists when it comes to Charleston dining, and it really lives up to the hype. It’s classic Southern cooking done right, with breakfast being served all day (meaning until 4am on Friday & Saturday nights). The true star of the EBD brunch menu are the chicken and waffles (pecan-encrusted fried chicken and a cinnamon waffle drizzled with honey mustard and syrup), which might just change your life.

Upper King Prohibition Address and Info At first glance at speakeasy-style restaurant Prohibtion’s menu, you might think it was your typical brunch fare, but the great thing about Chef Greg Garrison is his ability to take a classic and give it a new and unexpected twist. Take, for example, the huevos rancheros, which are served with jasmine rice, black bean salsa, chorizo fried eggs, and a lime cream. Or the stuffed French toast, with sweet cream, apricot, and macerated berries. You can also get unlimited mimosas or a fantastic cocktail to quench your thirst during your meal (and you don't even need to do a secret knock to get it).

King Street Historic District 492 Address and Info Not only is 492’s Sunday brunch menu full of mouthwatering favorites, but the morning setting allows you to truly enjoy and appreciate how breathtakingly gorgeous the space is. Both inside and on their ivy-lined courtyard, the attention to detail in this space makes for a great venue for your brunch fix. Since Chef Josh Keeler (formerly of Two Boroughs Larder) took over in the kitchen, diners can't get enough of their food. Dishes like the double bacon cheeseburger with house-made mornay sauce, and the sourdough sticky buns with caramel and SC pecans are house favorites and almost always sell out. Pair that with a fabulous brunch cocktail for a truly transcendent experience.

King Street Historic District Virginia’s on King Address and Info Named after a sweet local woman known for her fantastic Southern cooking, Virginia’s on King keeps that rich tradition alive during their popular weekend brunch. The menu is chock full of Southern-inspired dishes, like tomato pie, fried chicken livers, and fried chicken. The real star of their brunch menu is the shrimp and grits Benedict, which marries Charleston’s quintessential dish, shrimp and grits, with everyone’s favorite brunch item, eggs Benedict and features fried grit cakes and Tabasco hollandaise. Talk about Lowcountry flair!

Mount Pleasant Crave Kitchen and Cocktails Address and Info One of Mount Pleasant’s best-kept secrets sits tucked away in the unassuming Target shopping center on the way to Isle of Palms. Whether you eat inside at the impeccably decorated dining room or outside on the open patio, you're all but guaranteed a great experience. For brunch, we recommend The Charleston (fried green tomatoes with house-made hollandaise, Bering sea crab meat, and poached eggs) or Chef Landen Ganstrom’s famous mac and cheese -- because what's the point of being an adult if you can't eat mac and cheese for breakfast?

Wraggborough Bay Street Biergarten Address and Info If you're looking for a brunch that doubles as a party, Bay Street Biergarten is definitely the spot. On the second Sunday of each month, BSB hosts a themed brunch complete with drink specials, delicious food (we recommend pretzel bombs, crème brûlée French toast, or the breakfast burger), and a DJ pumping out tunes all morning long -- popular themes have included Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys, and the upcoming Beyoncé brunch. Plus, the last Sunday of every month lets you brunch for a cause with Puppies & Pints benefiting Lowcountry Animal Rescue (with the added bonus of being surrounded by puppies).