5 Charleston Restaurant Week Deals That Are Actually Worth the Money

Restaurant Week is the event that Charleston’s F&B community loves to hate. Maybe it’s because what was once a week-long affair is now a twice-a-year event that actually lasts for two weeks each time. But most F&B’ers malign it for the same reason that restaurants still participate in it -- because it attracts a whole new clientele who might not eat somewhere otherwise.

Incidentally, that’s a group of people hoping to get a deal, and perhaps more likely to tip a hard 15% and not a penny more. At some restaurants, it can almost feel like a faux pas to order the Restaurant Week menu, as if you’re not in the know. If you were a local who eats out with any regularity, wouldn’t you grasp that Restaurant Week is a chance for the kitchen to use up ingredients and cook in bulk? Don’t you realize that you’re saving a few bucks to get a dessert “third course” that probably isn’t even what you’d have chosen off the regular menu?