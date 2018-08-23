The Top Menu Picks at the Best Charleston Restaurant Week Spots

Recommended Video Eat This This Pizza Dip Lets You Throw a New Kind of Pizza Party Watch More

Revival French Quarter Revival only opened its doors a couple of months ago, so restaurant week is the perfect opportunity to give the place a try if you haven’t been yet. Chef Forrest Parker’s menu puts a huge emphasis on South Carolina agriculture -- both present and past -- and offers a modern spin on Lowcountry classics (fun fact: Chef Parker was the South Carolina Chef Ambassador for the Lowcountry in 2016). The bright and airy space features exposed brick and lots of natural light (making it perfect for Insta pics), and Revival is also a #CHSbeerWeek sponsor, so be on the lookout for craft beer specials during your meal as well!

Order: William Dea’s Crab Soup as an appetizer, the Lowcountry Pirlou as an entree, and the Peach Clafoutis for dessert.

Cost: Three courses for $30 at dinner

Grace and Grit Mount Pleasant Grace and Grit has been excelling in the Mount Pleasant dining scene with their traditional and elevated southern cuisine, and for good reason (can you say “grits flight?!”). They’ve upped their prices by $10 this restaurant week, but the resulting food is absolutely worth the extra shekels. For those who’d rather forgo dessert in favor of two appetizers, Grace and Grit has you covered, as dessert is not part of their restaurant week menu this season.

Order: The frogmore salad, fried oysters, and local fish succotash (or anything with the tarragon cream sauce on it).

Cost: Three courses for $40

Le Farfalle King Street Le Farfalle’s Italian cuisine is a must-try in Charleston, especially for those who are looking for a break from the traditional southern cuisine that makes up a majority of menus in Charleston. Chef Michael Toscano offers up new and traditional Italian favorites for lunch, brunch, and dinner, and offers a pretty decent happy hour as well.

The Establishment French Quarter One of Charleston’s newer entrants into the culinary scene is The Establishment on Broad Street. The Establishment’s main focus is upscale, balanced seafood paired with a robust wine and spirits menu. The restaurant itself is dark and cozy, with local art, a baby grand piano, and a giant screen above the bar, making it the perfect spot for a romantic dinner out.

Order: the shrimp or the scallops to start, the black bass for your entree, and lemon tart for dessert.

Cost: 3 courses for $40

Halls Chophouse Radcliffborough If you go to Halls on a normal night, the 8oz filet alone will cost you $44, but during restaurant week, you can get the filet with a side of creamed corn and collard greens, a cup of she crab soup as an appetizer, and a dessert (which varies nightly) for only $1 more than you’d spend on that steak. If you think of Halls as only for special occasions, consider this: every day is a special occasion during restaurant week.

Order: She-crab soup to start and the 8 oz filet mignon for your entree

Cost: 3 courses for $50

CO King Street CO is always a popular dining option, and whether it’s your first or fortieth visit, restaurant week gives you the opportunity to try out some of their delicious Vietnamese options while also saving you a good bit of money. Protip: You can also elevate your dinner with a 3-course sake pairing for just $17 more.

Order: Spicy crab rangoon, curry laksa, beef pho, and strawberry spring rolls.

Cost: Three courses for $20, or four courses for $25

Parcel 32 King Street Another great new addition to the Charleston dining scene is Parcel 32, helmed by Chef Shaun Brian. The restaurant celebrates its Lowcountry roots with a lot of Charleston flair -- everything from the decor to the menu to the restaurant building itself (it was built in 1837!) is infused with Lowcountry charm. The menu is full of wood-fired fare, so the earthy flavor of its food matches the earthy decor of Parcel 32’s interior.

Red Drum Mount Pleasant A perennial favorite of Charleston diners, Red Drum is an intersection of Southern and Southwestern food that marries Chef Ben Berryhill’s Texan and South Carolina roots. It offers a refreshing change of pace, in that their food is artfully crafted and unique from pretty much any other restaurant in Charleston.

Spiritline Cruises Mount Pleasant A fun way to get out and explore more of your own backyard, as well as enjoy a decent meal, is to take a Spiritline Dinner Cruise. Usually a bit on the pricey side, Spiritline is offering a restaurant week deal that combines food and entertainment for one low price; there’s no better way to play tourist and enjoy a one-of-a-kind dining experience than out on the water of the Charleston Harbor.

Order: The Chicken Saltimbocca or the Sweet Tea-brined Porterhouse Pork Chop, with the key lime pie for dessert.

Cost: Four courses for $45 on weekdays, or $50 on Friday and Saturday nights.

Al Di La West Ashley Opened in 2002, Al Di La has been around longer than many locals have even lived in Charleston, serving up traditional Italian fare to hungry diners from across the country. The ownership has changed hands a couple of times, but the food remains just as delicious as always.

Order: the beef carpaccio for Antipasti, bucatini spoletina for Primi, the milk-braised pork shoulder for secondi, and the expresso tiramisu for dolci.

Cost: 3 courses for $24 or $35; 4 courses for $43

Swig & Swine West Ashley When it comes to BBQ, pitmaster Anthony DiBerndaro really knows his stuff. Swig & Swine has been a favorite in West Ashley for years, eventually leading to expansions of the restaurant into Mount Pleasant and Summerville (and hopefully more places to come, too). While you can kind-of do restaurant week at Swig & Swine any week of the year by ordering their family platter (with pretty much all the meat on the menu, plus three sides for $49), restaurant week is an opportunity to explore more of the menu while spending a whole lot less than normal. Plus, they’re also participating in #CHSbeerWeek, so you can get local pints for just $5!

Order: The beef brisket and the pulled pork, with mac and cheese, and beans with brisket

Cost: Two courses for $20 (includes two meats, two sides, and dessert)

The Watch Rooftop Kitchen & Spirits King Street If you like your dinner with a view, then The Watch should definitely definitely be on your “try” list for Restaurant Week. The dining room itself is mostly windows, so you get significant natural light during your meal, plus some pretty fantastic views of downtown. They’ve expanded their restaurant week menu this time around, offering 4 categories (including cocktails!), from which you can pick 3 options, depending on your fancy.

Order: Romer’s Bad Habit cocktail, seared New England scallops to start, the Shrimp and Grits for your entree. If you’d rather do a dessert than a cocktail, we recommend the Death by Chocolate.

Cost: 3 courses for $30