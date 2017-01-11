The 15 Essential Columbia, SC Restaurants

Charleston often steals the culinary spotlight from the capital city, but here in Columbia, we’re enjoying a vibrant Saturday market, new restaurants and food trucks, and a sustainable cost of living. There’s a lot to love and eat in Cola, from vegan bacon wraps to pimento cheeseburgers, so let this guide be your edible introduction to the “Soda City.”
Best cheap eats: Egg Roll Chen
715 Crowson Rd
When you’re feeling poor, lazy, or both, head to Egg Roll Chen. Standouts include honey sesame chicken, pork wontons with a kick, and yen su jee (Taiwanese popcorn chicken). Not only will your dinner be inexpensive, but you’ll also have enough for lunch the next day, as the portions here are truly huge.
Best place when someone else is paying: Motor Supply Company
920 Gervais St
Fine dining in a chill atmosphere, with local art on the walls, and locally sourced ingredients on your plate: that’s Motor Supply in a nutshell. The menu changes daily, highlighting whatever’s fresh and in season, but this spot also has a reputation for cocktails. During brunch, you’ll see quite a few bacon-infused Bloody Marys.
Best vegetarian: Good Life Café
1614 Main St
Soak in some sun and enjoy some people-watching at this veggie lover’s paradise on Main St. Not only is the location great, smack in the heart of Downtown Columbia, but the whole menu is vegan and raw as well. Try the messy-yet-beautiful nori wrap, or go bold with an eggplant bacon wrap.
Best date night: Cellar on Greene
2001 Greene St
Cellar on Greene is tucked away from the noisy parts of the Five Points entertainment district, and with its cozy atmosphere and extensive wine list, it’s a perfect spot to begin your evening. Plus, you can impress your date with a three-course meal without sweating the bill -- a paltry $22 is all it’ll cost you.
Best late-night eats: Beezer's
919 Sumter St
Sure, you could hit up the bustling grease joints that are Waffle House or Cook Out, but Beezer’s is your best bet if you don’t want to have more regrets than necessary in the morning. This basic sub shop offers fresh-baked bread, but more importantly, it’s cheap, delicious, and open until 3am. You’ll wanna grab yourself a T-bird (turkey, lettuce, tomato, provolone, and mayo), but be prepared to join a long line of undergraduates.
Best food truck: The Wurst Wagen
Around town
The Wurst Wagen has set the bar high for Cola’s food trucks: all the best wursts are on offer here, including brat, cheese, and curry, in addition to authentic German potato salad. Sometimes there’s even schnitzel and spätzle! It really is some of the best food you can get in town, provided your calendar lines up with the roving sausage truck’s -- if not, you can always catch it at Soda City farmers market on Saturdays.
Best sushi: Camon
1332 Assembly St
The best sushi in town can be found on the ground floor of a parking garage. Seriously. You can take your non-sushi-loving friends here, too, because the teriyaki is not your average overly sweet stuff; it’s subtle and beautifully plated. Dining at Camon also usually comes with a bonus: while you’re waiting for the main event, you might be treated with a veggie roll or a crunchy crab roll. Yes to free food, and hell yes to free, high-quality sushi.
Best pimento cheese: DiPrato's
342 Pickens St
South Carolina doesn’t play around when it comes to pimento cheese, and DiPrato’s is the place to go for the stuff. Demand is high enough that it’s now available at some grocery stores, but the best way to enjoy it is at the restaurant, where it comes with puffy fried pita chips -- and you can get a version of it made with sharp Vermont cheddar, too. Be prepared to ingest your full daily allowance of salt and grease, and then some.
Best (pimento cheese or otherwise) burger: Rockaway Athletic Club
2719 Rosewood Dr
For a beer and a burger that may or may not be topped with gooey pimento cheese, head to this unmarked brick building where the Bayeux Tapestry lines the wall in the bar area and the Molson is always in stock. If pimento just isn’t your thing, opt for one of the 10 other burgers on offer, topped with everything from American to Monterey Jack.
Best coffee shop: The Local Buzz
141 S. Shandon St
The Local Buzz serves locally roasted Turtle Creek Coffee (duh), but it’s also got an unpretentious, homey vibe that helps distinguish it from the pack of other admittedly great coffee shops in town. To top it off, there’s usually some kind of gluten-free and/or vegan baked treat on offer -- two things that typically aren’t easy to find in Cola.
Best breakfast: Rise Gourmet Goods & Bakeshop
926 Harden St
The biscuit is the quintessential Southern breakfast item, and Rise absolutely nails it. Pair one (topped with bacon, egg, and cheese) with a cup of coffee, then add one of the house-made flavored creamers: burnt cinnamon, Café Brulot, and Tahitian vanilla are all ridiculously delicious.
BBQ for everyone: Little Pigs
4927 Alpine Rd
North and South alike, Carolinians take their BBQ very, very seriously. Fortunately, if you don’t want to venture into the quagmire of a BBQ debate, Little Pigs offers three different varieties: mustard, vinegar, and that red stuff the rest of the world calls BBQ sauce. This, combined with the buffet format, ensures everyone at your table will be satisfied by the mountainous meal they consume.
Best fast food: Drake’s Duck-In
1544 Main St
Drake’s has been around forever, and in that time it’s reached the pinnacle of the fried chicken sandwich experience. The chicken is a little greasier, the pickles more plentiful, and the accompanying sweet tea (you were going to order tea, weren’t you?) is even sweeter.
Best brunch: @116
116 State St
Just over the river in West Columbia, this tiny storefront serves up a reliably delicious brunch and an outstanding list of cocktails. Standout items: tortilla espanola, and any of the special takes on the White Russian. Come early or late -- this place gets packed quickly.
Sweetest dessert: Sweet Cream Company
1627 Main St
Handcrafted ice cream, anyone? A few notable flavors include rose, olive oil & rosemary, and Aunt Cathy’s zucchini bread, but this shop debuts new ice cream and Italian ice varieties on a regular basis. During the cold winter months, try the Cup of Awesome: it’s half coffee, half hot cocoa, and all awesome.
