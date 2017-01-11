Meet Thrillist Charleston's Chef of the Year: Frank Lee

“He’s the best team leader I’ve ever been around,” said Robert Berry, another Lee protégé (from 1995-2001) about to open the long-awaited Pancito & Lefty in Charleston. “Frank taught us much more than just how to cook -- it’s his philosophy on life. You had to work your way into the family -- it was a meritocracy --but the harder you worked, the faster you could climb.”

Johnson adds that for Lee, “It’s just as much about developing people as it is dishes. It sounds simple, but so much can happen once you have a team that cares.”

Another of Lee’s colleagues at S.N.O.B., Russ Moore, is now at S.N.O.B.’s helm. Lee stepped away in June, focusing his attention on the cookbook he’d put off writing for years. Released December 7th, The S.N.O.B. Experience illustrates the stories behind dishes like barbecue tuna and palmetto pigeon that made him the talk of the town. It also serves as a reminder to Charleston diners that without Lee, none of the variety and eclecticism we now take for granted in our once strictly-old-school Southern city would be here -- at least not quite as quickly and to the level they are now.