Every All-You-Can-Eat Restaurant in Charlotte

Let’s face it -- a lot of us have made a mission of tracking down every Sunday bottomless mimosa buffet within the city limits. No problem there, but other all-you-can-eat options can be a little bit trickier to uncover. From Asian and Mexican buffets to everything in between, we’ve found the best unlimited options in and around town. Prepare to eat as much as your little heart desires, and your belly will allow.
Ru San's Japanese Sushi and Cuisine
Dilworth
A favorite among Charlotte’s lunch crowd, this Japanese restaurant offers up a killer self-serve sushi buffet for just $11.75. The biggest challenge will be deciding where to begin -- maki, nigiri, teriyaki, fried rice, and noodles are just some of the specialties up for grabs here.
Pisces Sushi
Midtown
During lunch hour at this modern establishment in the Metropolitan, you’ll come across a special sushi menu of all-you-can-eat rolls. Debate between 15-plus medleys for a mere 10 bucks. The deal even comes with your choice of fried rice, garlic noodles, or spring rolls, which are also unlimited and equally delicious. All-you-can-eat sushi is on deck Monday through Friday from 11:30am to 2:30pm -- we challenge you to actually get work done after this meal.
Jasmine Buffet
Yorkshire
This restaurant has one of the largest buffet presentations in Charlotte, featuring all of your favorite Chinese and Japanese dishes. Jasmine has you covered for a substantial, straightforward meal, whether you’re after a cold or hot bar, an extensive lineup of sushi assortments, or a hibachi grill where fresh ingredients can be prepared in front of you.
AZN Azian Cuizine
Barclay Downs
AZN in SouthPark’s popular Piedmont Row prepares all your favorite pan-Asian offerings, from Chinese to Korean specialities. But did you know that they also offer a weekday all-you-can-eat sushi menu? For $15.99 you can choose from more than 10 varieties, such as Firecracker Rolls (spicy tuna and tempura flakes, topped with a mix of krabstick, avocado, spicy mayo, and jalapeño) or smoked salmon nigiri, along with miso soup or a side salad. Stroll on over from your office between 11:30 am and 2pm and grab a seat among the chic, intimate sushi bar, or opt for dining alfresco out on the patio.
Tin Tin Buffet and Restaurant
Park Crossing
Make sure to come hungry to this sweeping spread of unlimited Asian and sushi plates. You’ll find Chinese cuisine, salads, and much more for the taking every day of the week and at a great price for both lunch and dinner. Take advantage of the lunch buffet ($9.95 Mon-Fri; $11.95 Sat-Sun), or set your sights on the dinner display ($15 Mon-Sun for the fusion Chinese buffet, or dish out a little more for the premium seafood buffet with crab legs and oysters) to end your day with a satisfied stomach.
Kennedy's Premium Bar & Grill
Elizabeth
Crab legs are offered up by the handful here for less than $30 each Monday from 5pm until closing. Choose a spot on Kennedy’s large patio and settle in for a satisfying (and slightly messy) seafood session. We recommend complementing it with an OMB draft, which you can happen to snag for $3 on Mondays.
Treehouse Whiskey & Fork
SouthPark
You can’t go wrong by combining all-you-can-eat crab legs with a one-of-a-kind cocktail, and that’s exactly what we recommend here. Known for its whiskey concoctions and delicious barbecue, the Treehouse team also delivers all the pinchers you can crack on Mondays for $26.95. The creative interior of the establishment adds a distinct quality to your meal experience -- one that will instantly transport you into nature for a relaxed alternative among the SouthPark dining scene.
Wild Wing Café
Uptown
Endless wings are waiting for you Monday through Friday at Wild Wing Cafe’s Uptown location. Just order up your favorite flavor (we dig the Garlic! Garlic! Garlic! and Ginger sauces best) and Wild Wings will keep ‘em coming your way from 11:30am to 1:30pm. Your wings come with fries, celery, and a side of salad or soup for just $11.95.
Luisa's Brick Oven Pizzeria
Montford
This lunch buffet is the real deal for days when you want delicious grub and you want it fast (or any day you want a great slice). From 11am until 2pm, you can fill your bottomless pit of a stomach with Luisa’s tasty pizza, pasta, and salads for under $10. Plus, Luisa’s made our list of best pizza joints, so you know it’s good!
New York Pizza & Pasta
Indian Trail
The most affordable of the pizza buffets, New York Pizza & Pasta offers up an all-you-can-eat option for just $6.99. It’s an easy and satisfying pick for your time crunch, with dish selections ranging from traditional slices and calzones to salads.
The Pizza Peel & Tap Room
Plaza Midwood & Cotswold
Grab your work crew and head over to Pizza Peel during the noon hour for its mouthwatering pizza and salad display, offered Monday through Friday for only $8.50. This Queen City favorite (also on our list of pizza bests) will finally allow you to eliminate that dreadful morning office debate on which lunch place will please everyone. Try to get your hands on the Updyke pie, made with mozzarella, goat cheese, Italian sausage, caramelized onions, and mushrooms, and topped with fresh arugula, which will likely please everyone, too.
Chima Brazilian Steakhouse
Uptown
Ah, the epitome of epic proportions: Brazilian steakhouses. Chima promises to fill your belly up with a large variety of delectable dishes. Linger over a vast gourmet salad bar featuring hot and cold appetizers (like rices, pasta salads, soups, cheeses, and charcuterie) before posting up at your seat for the limitless skewers of meat (bacon-wrapped filet, leg of lamb, and more) still to come. Just flip your place card to green when you want more of the good stuff; switch it over to red when you could use a break. No trick, it’s just the way of the game, and the most glorious form of gluttony.
Brazz Carvery & Brazilian Steakhouse
Uptown
Another Uptown favorite for the traditional tastes of Brazil, Brazz features a great deal for those seeking an upscale lunch option in the city without spending an arm and a leg. You can indulge in the restaurant’s unlimited salad bar, soup station, hot bar (each weekday featuring a different theme), and a carving station containing three roasted meats – all for $12.95. It’s definitely about time you treat yourself to a work outing worth talking about, in an atmosphere you may have only considered for a special weekend dinner.
Three Amigos Mexican Grill and Cantina
Plaza-Midwood
We’ve found your Thursday treat, and it’s all-you-can-eat enchiladas (chicken or beef) for less than 10 bucks. Wash ‘em down with a $2.50 Presidente beer for the perfect pairing. If you’re feeling really bold, push yourself to make it on the Enchilada Wall of Fame by eating 12 -- your stomach may not thank you, but your witnesses will.
Passage to India
University City
Tucked among a small strip mall near UNCC is a lavish buffet of 30-plus offerings to satisfy your curry cravings. Have your fill of delicious Indian entrees like vegetable chowmein, pani poori, and chilli chicken on a weekday, or linger over a weekend meal for just two bucks more. It’s a great way to sample an abundance of dishes that you haven’t yet gotten the opportunity to try.
Hickory Tavern
Multiple locations
This popular sports bar features all-you-can-eat crab legs every Tuesday from 5pm to 10pm, so you can keep your seafood dependence going into the night (note that times and availability may vary by location). Head over to Metropolitan or Birkdale Village to partake in the feast, which also includes croissants and a baked potato to pair with your plate. All-you-can-eat crab is only available during the summer, so take note for next year.
