Meet Thrillist Charlotte's Chef of the Year: Jamie Lynch of 5Church

“I always knew that cooking was my thing and I’ve always loved the hospitality of it,” said Lynch. “My partners and I are all in this hospitality game for the same reason: we want to take care of people.”

Moreover, Lynch was tired of working for other people. In 2012, Lynch and his three business partners opened 5Church, at the corner of Fifth and Church Streets, where he serves as executive chef. Lynch said the restaurant is special because of the collaboration between partners.

“We have the same drive and focus, but we bring a different aspect of the hospitality game to the table. Our diners know that it’s not just about the food,” he said.