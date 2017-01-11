The 10 Best Eating Neighborhoods in Charlotte, Ranked

4. Dilworth

Dilworth has found the sweet spot – providing a hip and trendy vibe while simultaneously maintaining the homey, comfortable feel that Historic Dilworth is known for. From 300 East (an old home-turned-restaurant which has been serving Charlotte for over two decades) to Bonterra (a 19th-century church converted into a restaurant and wine bar), Dilworth exhibits an approachable refinement that distinguishes it among the city dining scene. Whatever you’re in the mood for, you can find it alongside this bungalow-filled backdrop, which is also why it pushes past South End and into the top five. Not only does this neighborhood hold two of the best Italian spots in Charlotte (Dolce and Fiamma), but it holds its own in the Mexican food category with popular Bakersfield and Babalu. Hit Kid Cashew, The Summit Room, and Foxcroft Wine Co. if you’re searching for small plates. Simply interested in a large, juicy burger to satisfy your stomach? You can head over to Big Daddy’s to cure that craving. If you just want to heal your Saturday hangover with a massive breakfast spread, drag yourself over to Toast and have your fill of cornbread, quiches, and fresh-squeezed mimosas.