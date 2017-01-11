Charlotte's Best Restaurants Are Cooking Thanksgiving So You Don't Have To

How would you like to avoid the oven-induced headache that comes along with Thanksgiving dinner’s high expectations? Lucky for you (and those in-laws that would be exposed to your questionable culinary skills), dozens of Charlotte’s top restaurants are offering fancy, full-fledged holiday meals for your enjoyment on November 24th. We’ve helped narrow down the Turkey Day options whose dinner menus will rival your best cooking efforts. We’re extra thankful to have someone else do the dishes, too.

Passion8 Elizabeth This popular, farm-to-table restaurant takes it above and beyond when it comes to holiday dishes -- the creative flavor combinations found on Passion8’s three-course Thanksgiving menu will leave you wanting more, no matter how full your stomach is. Opt for a mouthwatering first course of acorn squash shrimp grits or beet gnocchi before digging into your entrée of choice (options include local turkey with brown butter gravy or a breaded pork chop with apricot bacon stuffing). An array of additional family-style sides are included, but just make sure to leave room for Passion8’s one-of-a-kind sweets like the peanut butter & jelly cheesecake or pumpkin chocolate chip bread pudding.



Price: $42/adult; free for children under 8

Hours: 2pm - 8 pm; call 704-910-3161 for reservations.

The Capital Grille Uptown The Capital Grille is no stranger to quality meats, and this year they’ve got slow-roasted turkey with brioche stuffing. Thanksgiving dinner here comes with French green beans and cranberry pear chutney, as well as mashed potatoes to share and pumpkin cheesecake for dessert. For those at your table not as thankful for turkey, no need to force it -- the full a la carte menu of steaks and seafood also offers plenty of delicious options.



Price: $38/adult; $15 thanksgiving children’s menu

Hours: 11am - 9pm; make reservations here. Continue Reading

Upstream South Park Upstream is one of the best seafood restaurants in Charlotte, but that doesn’t mean they can’t cook up a mean bird for a turkey day display. In addition to the impressive sushi and shellfish bar, the restaurant will supply you with a whole roasted organic turkey and slow roasted prime rib offerings. Don’t even get us started on the side selection -- with more than 20 hot and cold accompaniments to choose from (deviled eggs, cornbread and duck sausage stuffing, and acorn squash, just to name a few), you’ll be lucky if you can manage a mosey over to the dessert and gelato bar when you’re done with your main meal. If you can, however, make sure to try a bite of the chef’s made-to-order bananas Foster.



Price: $39.95/adult, $19.95 for children 12 and under

Hours: 11am - 4pm; call 704-556-7730 for reservations.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House South Park In addition to its exceptional regular menu, Del Frisco’s is offering a three-course prix-fixe menu for Thanksgiving. This steakhouse will be serving your pick of a seasonal soup or holiday salad to start, a slow-roasted turkey breast with all the traditional trimmings for an entrée, and your dessert selection of either pumpkin cheesecake or pecan pie. We recommend making use of Del Frisco’s expert sommeliers to pick out the perfect pairing from the restaurant’s extensive wine list.



Price: $49/person; $12 for a children’s turkey dinner

Hours: 12pm - 8pm; make reservations here or call or 704-552-5502

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar Uptown The four-course dinner at Fleming’s includes a shared amuse-bouche for the table, your choice of salad or soup, and a mixed herb roasted turkey breast with turkey gravy, housemade stuffing, butter-mashed sweet potatoes and green beans with bacon, almonds, and onion. Of course, you’ll get your pick of a seasonal dessert. It will all be dished out with exceptional hospitality and a collection of 100 wines by the glass to choose from. Fleming’s convenient Uptown location makes it even easier to hit up a bar on your way out the door to drag out the holiday festivities even longer.



Price: $39.95/adult, $19.95 children’s Thanksgiving menu

Hours: Starting at 11am; reservations may be made here.

Maggiano’s Little Italy South Park Italian dinners are all about bringing the family together, and Thanksgiving is no different at Maggiano’s. This Italian-American favorite features a memorable family-style menu that is sure to please your entire household with its variations and serving sizes. After a first course plate of assorted bruschetta, your group will gather around their choice of two different salads, two types of proteins, two side dishes, two pasta plates, and two to-die-for desserts. The only battle will be trying to narrow it down between all the incredible options available. If you’d rather enjoy Maggiano’s comfort food from the courtesy of your own home, you can arrange a Thanksgiving carryout package if you place the order by November 21st.



Price: $39.95/person

Hours: 11am - 6:45pm; make a reservation here.

related The Best Italian Restaurants in Charlotte

Ruth’s Chris Steak House Uptown & South Park Ruth’s Chris is your answer for a reliable and satisfying traditional turkey dinner among a high-class dining environment. The special three-course menu served on Thanksgiving will certainly not disappoint, with sausage and herb stuffing, homemade gravy and cranberry relish complementing your recently de-feathered friend. Your choice of starter and sides like sweet potato casserole or creamed spinach round out the perfect plate. Finish up with the ultimate fall favorite of pumpkin cheesecake with vanilla ice cream before you call it a night.



Price: $39.95/adult; $12.95 children’s menu

Hours: Starting at noon; reservations can be made here.

Bistro La Bon Plaza Midwood Known for featuring locally sourced dishes with international influences, Bistro La Bon is tucked amid a Central Ave strip mall and is an under-the-radar holiday spot that should top your must-try list. There’s something for everyone when it comes to the Thanksgiving buffet of this beloved neighborhood eatery. Choose from a large array of oven-cooked favorites like roasted turkey and brioche stuffing, as well as cold selections like beet and apple salad or grilled asparagus salad and a dessert spread consisting of pastries, pecan pie, pumpkin pie, and more. Act fast, though; this small, vintage space will fill up quickly.



Price: $35/adult; $12 children 12 and under

Hours: 10am - 6pm; make reservations here.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse South End We expect nothing short of success when this South End steakhouse brings its carnivore skills to holiday scene. Sullivan’s fixed menu for Thanksgiving includes sweet onion apple-sage stuffing and cranberry relish, alongside its hand-carved turkey. Sullivan’s will also offer sides such as garlic horseradish mashed potatoes and sweet potato casserole with a pecan crust, and sweet finales like chocolate pecan pie and bananas Foster bread pudding.



Price: $39/adult; $17.95 for children under 12

Hours: 12pm - 8pm; make a reservation here, or call 704-335-8228

New South Kitchen & Bar The Arboretum Get your hands on a Southern-inspired smorgasbord here at this casual, contemporary spot that includes, you guessed it, a deep fried turkey. The Lowcountry contribution doesn’t stop there -- this Thanksgiving buffet features rosemary crusted rib roast, sweet tea brined pork loin, sausage and cornbread stuffing, mac & cheese, and collards for your feasting. Oh, and did we mention there’s a bourbon-soaked bread pudding?



Price: $35/person

Hours: 11am - 7pm, reservations can be made here.

Palm Restaurant South Park Eat Thanksgiving dinner out in style this year at this chic South Park steakhouse. The special three-course prix-fixe menu features a main course of slow-roasted, hand-carved turkey with all the fixings and your choice of an individual portion side. The goat cheese whipped mashed potatoes and charred Brussels sprouts with lemon brown butter both sound like winners as they offer up unique twists to traditional fall favorites. It’s no doubt you’ll feel pampered by the time you head back home -- a welcomed feeling on a holiday that can so easily leave you cursing the craft of cooking.



Price: $55/adult; $24 for children under 12

Hours: 2pm - 7pm; make reservations here.

BLT Steak Uptown Appetizer choices like butternut squash soup are up for grabs to start off this quality three-course prix-fixe meal within the renowned Ritz-Carlton hotel -- a host that will extend much-deserved indulgence for your holiday out of the house. Choose between seared Scottish salmon or roasted prime rib for your main course, or opt for a more traditional dinner of roasted turkey with chestnut stuffing. Side dishes like Brussels sprouts, glazed carrots, and mashed potatoes are served up family style at your table, and decadent dessert options of warm apple crisp, pumpkin cheesecake, or caramel pecan pie will be awaiting your sweet tooth. We recommend stopping by Hidden Wine on your way out of the hotel to grab a bottle to go -- you’ll most likely need it to endure the ongoing family festivities still in store at home.



Price: $75/person

Hours: 3pm - 6pm; reservations can be made here. (Last reservation is at 5:30pm.)

Share on Facebook

Pin it Courtesy of The Liberty

The Liberty South End This is The Liberty’s Eighth Annual Thanksgiving feast, and Charlotteans have come to rely on The Liberty as a great option for holiday feasts. Casual and comfortable, this South End gastropub offers up an ideal atmosphere for a family outing. Start off with a starter course of Crispy Fried Bluepoint Oyster Salad or Roasted Pumpkin Gnocchi, then fill yourself up with Heritage Bronze Turkey or Cedar Plank Roasted Wild Salmon. Finish your scrumptious feast with a treat (you deserve it) like Pecan Pie Bread Pudding or Salted Caramel Budino.



Price: $35/adult; $12 for kids under 10

Hours: 12pm - 8pm; reservations can be made here.

Stoke Uptown This rave-worthy restaurant within the newly remodeled Marriott City Center is serving up four fancy courses this Thanksgiving, allowing you the perfect occasion to check out the beautiful new interior of this Uptown hotel. Dinner includes a shared starter, your choice of appetizer and entrée, Stoke’s famous 1lb donut for dessert, in addition to plenty of family-style sides like bread pudding and green bean casserole to keep you satisfied. Just be forewarned, the stunning open layout will have you redesigning your own (slightly less gleaming) kitchen in no time.



Price: $50/person

Hours: Seatings at 12pm, 2:30pm, 5pm; reservations can be made here.

Georges Brasserie South Park This South Park establishment, known for its killer weekend buffets, features an extensive Thanksgiving assortment consisting of everything from egg benedict and French toast, to prime rib and mussels to turkey and corn pudding. Hit up Georges’ spread for whichever meal of the day best fits your Thanksgiving schedule, but come hungry. There’s also great drink deals to be had, from bottomless mimosas to wine bottle specials.



Price: $38/adult, $18/child under 12, free under 3

Hours: 10am - 5pm

Sign up here for our daily Charlotte email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in the Queen City.

Courtney Matinata is a freelance writer for Thrillist, who is thinking these options sound entirely safer than cooking up her planned feast for five at home.