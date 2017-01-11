Charlotte's One-Pound Doughnut Is the Dessert of Your Childhood Dreams

If regular chocolate-glazed, sprinkle-covered doughnuts have been boring you, you’re in luck: Stoke is serving up a 1lb doughnut -- simply called The Doughnut, of course -- that will put your morning crullers to shame.

The mammoth-sized brioche dessert is topped with a massive amount (we’re talking more than a dollop here) of rich pastry cream, Heath bar crumbles, and a blizzard of powdered sugar. It comes on a giant cutting board and is meant to be shared, but we recommend hoarding the treat to yourself. Remember: If you order a doughnut for dessert, then there’s no shame in eating your leftovers for breakfast the next day.