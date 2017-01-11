How the Hell Is This Gas Station Selling the Best Fried Chicken in Charlotte?

What do others have to say about the chicken?

I wanted to get an idea of how serious these folks were about the chicken. I asked the woman in front of me in line if she’d had it before. Her reply may have been too enthusiastic for fried chicken, and she informed me that she comes to the Quik Shoppe at least once a week for lunch. "This place is the reason I work out." She laughed, took her Styrofoam box, and filled it with spicy chicken, green beans, and a roll.

I was next up to bat. Overwhelmed by the choices of spicy or regular, wings or breasts, I asked the woman behind the counter what to order. Little did I know that this woman with bright eyes and a contagious smile was also the cook.