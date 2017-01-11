Is Charlotte's Most Exciting New Restaurant Inside the Revamped Marriott?

We don’t blame you for wondering why you should care about a hotel renovation. Although the décor is being updated, the Charlotte Marriott City Center is doing much more than changing its color scheme. The hotel will be home to a not-to-be-missed new restaurant concept, Stoke, helmed by Charlotte chef Chris Coleman.

We got the inside scoop on what’s happening at the restaurant -- which just opened to the public, before the official hotel reopening on Oct. 11th. So grab a fork and pull up a chair at the bar; we’re happy to share our insider knowledge.

When I visited Stoke on a preview night, I quickly realized that this was not the traditional restaurant/bar experience previously seen in Charlotte.