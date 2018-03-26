Where to take any type of mom on her special day

A thoughtfully chosen Mother's Day brunch location can tell mom you care in a way that no amount of construction paper hug coupons can top. Give her the gift of a memorable meal at one of these five spots sure to suit her no matter how she likes to roll. She'll be so happy she might even hug you, coupon-free
For The Nervous Regarding The World Mom Brunch 644 N Orleans; 312.265.1411 Put mom at ease with a place whose name states its intentions quite plainly. The massive morning eatery has options like red velvet pancakes with a sweet cream cheese glaze and braised pork benedicts with chipotle hollandaise. At the very least, you'll avoid mom asking, “Are you sure they’re open for brunch?” See what else Brunch has for brunch...
For The Foodie Mom Publican 837 W Fulton Market St; 312.733.9555 This place is sure to convince your mom that you know fine cuisine better than your other siblings (whom she loves less, of course). Red wine-poached eggs with La Quercia prosciutto, sourdough, and béarnaise or goat's milk ricotta & banana bread will show her your credibility. Don't miss the maple syrup-braised bacon...
For The Mom Who Hates Your Life Choices Allium 120 E Delaware Pl; 312.799.4900 At $58 per person, Allium's brunch will ply mom with Cast Iron Pecan Pull-Apart bread, oyster shooters, and wagyu steak & eggs so you can dull her senses before you let her know that you're two years behind on your student loans. See what they're doing with bison...
For The Party Mom Nellcôte 833 W Randolph; 855.635.5268 Named for the French Riviera mansion where Exile on Main St. was recorded, Nellcôte features a stately Italian marble staircase, towering wrought iron gates and a wall of early '70s Gibson & Fender tube amps. Sip on a Bloody Caesar (vodka, tomato, clam juice, and ceviche) and hope mom has zero stories about meeting Mick Jaggar. Get some satisfaction...
For The Very Old Mom Perennial Virant 1800 N Lincoln Ave; 312.981.7070 This urban garden restaurant with a sweeping view of Lincoln Park is a quiet and classy spot where you can tell your mom, over confit pork shoulder, that you still don’t have plans to get married. At least the food will make mom happy...
A massive morning (and afternoon) eatery sporting towering wood beams, floor-to-ceiling windows, and drum-shaped light fixtures, Brunch is accommodating those on the move with a quick-fix grab 'n go area up front, and those on the stay with a glass-walled, flatscreen-equipped Board Room.
Paul Kahan's West Loop restaurant feels like the Midwest; big and welcoming with communal tables, it's a farmhouse and a beer hall at the same time. The menu focuses on three things: beer, pork, and oysters, but you'll also find vegetable and fish alternatives. The beer selection features brews from all over, with a fair share from Belgium and Chicago.
Nellcote was named after the mansion on the French Riviera in which The Rolling Stones recorded Exile on Main Street, and it bears all the trappings that you'd expect for a place connected to such fame and splendor. Beyond the fanciful decor, this restaurant features an eclectic menu ranging from pizza and pasta, to wood-grilled chicken and pork belly confit.
Taking the title of its Green City Market-neighboring predecessor and tacking on the last name of the Michelin-starred, farm-to-table-fixated chef now manning the kitchen, PV's an "urban garden" thanks to copious greenery interspersed amongst tables of aged oak, which explains why he was so easy to rough up in Vegas.
Allium's spiced up the former Seasons space with flourishes like a cheetah-print couch purring before a marble fireplace, as well as nosh from bison tartare w/ waffle chips, beer mustard, and a 62-degree egg, to dry-aged, 23oz bone-in ribeyes with blue cheese fondue.