A $250 ham dinner

Want to taste "the world's most expensive ham"? El Ideas is cooking up a special dinner dedicated to Cinco Jotas 5J Jamon, a 100% acorn-fed Iberian ham aged in caves whose flavor EI chef & owner Phillip Foss calls "more complex than a divorce" and others have likened to truffles or caviar. A leg will routinely go for more than $1,000, but experiencing chef Foss' showcase of it will ONLY run you $250 a person (plus tax & gratuity)
Oh, you'll also be drinking, as there'll be appropriately Spanish pairings from H2Vino (including a rare 1975 sherry) and cocktails sporting truffle bitters from Adam Seger and Rodrick Markus of Rare Botanical Bitters.
There’s a good chance you’ve never heard of Douglas Park, even if you’ve lived in Chicago your whole life. EL Ideas is your excuse to scope out the Pilsen-adjacent neighborhood and to experience a different kind of Michelin-starred dining. EL's mission is to redefine fine dining, and that's obvious from its setting in an unmarked building down an alleyway. The tasting menu-only, 24-seat restaurant opens into the kitchen, encouraging guests to converse with the chefs as they prepare inventive, modern American dishes like French fries and ice cream -- a composed, liquid nitrogen-kissed dish of potato, leek, and vanilla -- and wagyu-beet pierogi with dill and sour cream.