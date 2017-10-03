Anthony Bourdain Tells Us His Favorite Chicago Spots

related 21 Things You Have to Eat and Drink to Be a True Chicagoan

Johnnie's Beef Elmwood Park Known as the king of Italian beef in the Chicago area by those in the know, Johnnie’s has been slinging beef since 1961. Have cash, an appetite, and patience for the line.



Bourdain loves it because: “Either on my way into town or out of town, I’m going Italian beef at Johnnie’s.”

Piece Brewery and Pizzeria Wicker Park Beer and pizza go hand in hand here at this raucous, bustling restaurant. The beer: medal-winning brews from the Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup. The pizza: thin crust modeled after the Neapolitan styles popularized in New Haven that can ordered with toppings from Honey Butter Fried Chicken and the departed Hot Doug's.



Bourdain loves it because: “I don’t think we included it in the final cut. I had actual thin-crust pizza. Really, really delicious. Thinner crust than most Italian pizza. It was just very good, wood-fired, non-deep-dish pizza. I hate the deep dish. It annoys me that a great city like Chicago... they should be identified with their strongest suit, not their weakest. One of the things I know is that no Chicagoans I know eat that shit.”

Girl & the Goat West Loop Stephanie Izard’s restaurant busted out of the gates fully packed due to her victory on Top Chef Season 4. Try goat any which way from goat milk ricotta on bruschetta to goat loin with smoked apple-potato purée. Reservations may be hard to come by, but showing up at the beginning of service to snag a table is achievable.



Bourdain loves it because: “Girl & the Goat is awesome. I love her and I love her food. For me that’s the very picture of a tough, determined Chicagoan. That’s a very hard-working chef.”

Valois Hyde Park Local politicians eat and hobnob with reckless abandon at this smorgasbord-style counter service joint.



Bourdain loves it because: Of the meatloaf and mac & cheese. “Two of my guilty pleasures on one plastic tray.”

Sze Chuan Cuisine Chinatown At Sze Chuan Cuisine, a newer spot in Chinatown that specializes in heat, Bourdain is accompanied by Stephanie Izard -- having recently opened Duck Duck Goat -- on a visit for Parts Unknown.



Bourdain loves it because: “One of my favorite dishes in the world. Mapo Dofu. Yes. A tofu dish. Stipled with pork and a burning, numbing, 9 ½ Weeks-style exercise in sadomasochism that will start you thinking some deeply disturbing thoughts.”

Avec West Loop Mediterranean-inspired, tiny, and featuring a dish -- chorizo-stuffed dates with piquillo pepper sauce -- that will never, ever come off the menu (lest they incite a riot).



Bourdain loves it because: Bourdain has never been shy about his deep admiration and respect for Paul Kahan and his establishments, here again citing this one as a “terrific restaurant.”

Ricobene's Bridgeport You’re here for the sandwich that has made national headlines. A skirt steak that gets breaded and fried, slapped on a Turano French roll after getting dredged in meat sauce. It’s Chicago, not LA... eat the sandwich. You’re welcome.



Bourdain loves it because: “I liked that sandwich. Now that was something that everyone should be proud to have on their flag. It is very, very good.”

The Publican West Loop Paul Kahan’s beer hall-style tribute to pork and oysters anchors a now bustling block of restaurants in the ever-receding meat packing area of the city.



Bourdain loves it because: When asked in our interview what makes The Publican so good in his eyes, Bourdain simply said: “Great food.” Reaching back to his old Travel Channel show, The Layover, he was a bit more verbose describing the spot as a “big, loud beer hall with a tendency towards pork.”

