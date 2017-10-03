Should you eat Kuma's unholy Ghost Burger?

Heavy metal burger bar Kuma’s Corner has caught heat for this month’s special, the Ghost Burger (paying homage to the blasphemous Swedish metal band) for its use of a red wine reduction and an unconsecrated communion wafer to go along with a 10oz goat and beef patty, ghost chile aioli, braised goat shoulder, and white cheddar. Some have taken issue with the ingredients mimicking the sacraments of the blood and body of Christ, whereas others just see it as a tasty burger
Those familiar with Kuma’s and Kuma’s Too (recently opened, of course, at 666 W Diversey) already know the restaurant’s ever-flowing stream of metal, artwork of nuns shooting heroin, and legendary protein-packed burgers are not for the faint of heart. Yet now, owner Luke Tobias (who put out an Impaled Nazarene burger two years ago without hearing so much as a “harrumph”) has had Catholic charities refusing a $1,500 donation and has been flooded with interview requests over the controversy
The Ghost Burger will be available at the Avondale location until the end of the month, so if you’re still debating whether to eat it, consult this guide:
You have a strong affinity for soft, pillowy pretzel buns and goat meat. Eat the Ghost Burger
You are easily offended. Don’t eat the Ghost Burger. Also, avoid television, the internet, and talking to people
You own all of Kirk Cameron’s Left Behind movies. Don’t eat the Ghost Burger
You look at the Hamburger Helper mascot and see an idle-handed minion of Satan. Don’t eat the Ghost Burger
You recently watched an episode of South Park and were not moved to write a letter to the FCC. Eat the Ghost Burger
You're vegan. Don't eat the Ghost Burger... why did you read this far
You're John Kass and you make a living out of being offended. Don’t eat the Ghost Burger, and definitely don’t ride your bike there
You've found yourself on a date with a girl clutching Rosary beads. Don’t eat the Ghost Burger, and maybe rethink your ChristianMingle profile
You've found yourself on a date with a girl who was covered in slime during Gwar’s Riotfest set. Eat the Ghost Burger
You've brought your mom out to dinner and she's discussing how aghast she is by this "twerking" the youths are doing. Don’t eat the Ghost Burger
You've brought your mom out to dinner and she casually mentions she knows all the lyrics to Iron Maiden’s “The Number of the Beast”? Eat the Ghost Burger
You trust one of Chicago’s top five burger spots to not steer you wrong. Eat the Ghost Burger and remember to say grace. Or don't. It's your call really.