Here're pics of every awesome dessert at the Nutella Day Party

While much of the city was continuing Valentine’s Day celebrations/watching House of Cards season 2 alone in their underwear this past Sunday, the folks at the Multilingual Center were hosting Chicago's first-ever Nutella Day Party, wherein the city's most beloved sweets shops whipped up a smorgasbord of Nutella-inspired treats. In case you missed out, we were there to take pics (and, duh, eat) the entire hazelnut-y dessert lineup.
Nutella Rice Krispies Treats
Snap, Crackle, and Pop got the Nutella treatment with a generous coating of the iconic spread, as well as a top-layer of chocolate ganache, and a touch of sea salt.
Where to get it: Tipsycakes (click here for address and deets)
Nutella Cheesecake
The Cheesecake Factory WISHES it thought-up this cheesecake, which's decked in glorious swirls of Nutella and's set on a crumbly, flavorful hazelnut crust.
Where to get it: Bang Bang Pie Shop (click here for address and deets)
Chocolate Hazelnut Cupcakes
These decadent chocolate cupcakes are topped with velvety, hazelnut-infused frosting & chopped hazelnuts, and're just one of the many sweet indulgences the prolific La Farine Bakery brought to the party (other standouts included their chocolate Madeleines and a colorful array of French macaroons, which, um, someone... yeah, someone... ate before we could take a pic).
Where to get it: La Farine Bakery (click here for address and deets)
Nutella Pretzel Gelato
The shop that brought you the highly coveted gelato sandwich is again blowing minds with creamy, perfectly sweet-meets-savory Nutella Pretzel gelato.
Where to get it: Black Dog Gelato (click here for address and deets)
Hazelnut Truffles
These hand-made, bite-sized treats pack an Adam West Batman-POW of flavor, thanks to high-quality chocolate, hazelnut, and a subtle hit of white pepper.
Where to get it: Katherine Anne Confections (click here for address and deets)
Hazelnut Hot Chocolate
This Nutella-inspired hazelnut hot chocolate is rich in all three pillars of hot chocolate-ism: 1) flavor, 2) whipped cream, and 3) marshmallows.
Where to get it: Ipsento (click here for address and deets)
Banana Nutella Cupcakes
These impossibly delicious cupcakes opened our eyes up to a life-changing (or ending, depending on your perspective) flavor combination: banana, meet Nutella. If you need us, we’ll be huddled up in our kitchen dunking banana slices into a jar of Nutella like chocoholic monkeys.
Where to get it: Luscious Layers (click here for address and deets)
Kailley Lindman is a contributing writer for Thrillist Chicago, as well as a food blogger, bacon enthusiast, and devout user of the Oxford comma. Follow her at @KailleysKitchen.
Named after two latin roots meaning "to discover," Bucktown's Ipsento serves craft coffee drinks roasted with global, sustainable beans as well as a slew of baked goods and sandwiches, which are all named after beloved writers (try the F. Scott Fitzgerald, a ham, tomato, muenster, spinach, mayo and honey mustard sammy on multigrain bread). You can order your coffee to go or camp out at the bar in the modern-industrial interior — if there's space (this joint is popular).
This Bucktown cakery is the answer for all kinds of sugar rush seekers. They dole out cookies, cupcakes, and other fine pastries in addition to their cakes, which come in all shapes and sizes and are fully customizable.
With the most exceptional cupcakes in Bucktown, it's hard to let Luscious go untalked about. The precision and careful execution make a difference, as does their friendly customer service.
Located in Avondale, La Farine Bakery & Café originally opened with the sole purpose of baking for wholesale only. Over a decade later, and in a new location, La Farine offers more than just bread -- though the loaves are worth the long lines they draw. Seven days a week, you can also indulge in Bridgeport coffee, “morning goods” like pastries and croissants, savory items like sandwiches and quiches, as well as their sizeable repertoire of macarons (in nearly 20 different flavors) and seasonal cakes.
Logan Square's Bang Bang Pie Shop is a reminder of a simpler time, when everyone's favorite neighbor Ethel would let her pies cool on the windowsill. The pies at this bright and buzzy corner bake shop are handmade daily using the freshest seasonal ingredients, and their comforting scent alone will have you floating through the entrance. There are classics like key lime and apple, plus unique recipes like butterscotch meringue and maple bourbon pecan. You won't want to miss the small-batch sour cream biscuits either, which are served with ginger-sage sausage, gravy, a poached egg, and a side of seasonal jam.
Everyone loves candy shops (even 50 Cent)! Thankfully, Katherine Anne Porter (and NOT 50 Cent) is providing indulgent treats like truffles, marshmallows, caramels, and pastries.
From the ice cream queen whose small-batch, handmade frosty treats long graced local restaurants and specialty stores, Black Dog is an adorable corner parlor with pink, white, and floral-striped walls, a handful of wooden tables, and -- most important -- velvety gelato in unique flavors. Trust on this one: the goat cheese cashew caramel is a bowl of tangy, nutty goodness that will make you question why more frozen desserts don't involve goat cheese. Some other bizarre yet genius flavors? Sesame fig chocolate chip, blueberry French toast, and maple cayenne bacon.